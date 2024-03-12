REPUBLIC SERVICES TEAMSTERS RATIFY FIRST CONTRACT

Members of Local 104 Triumph Against Anti-Union Tactics, Secure Strong First Contract

PHOENIX, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Teamsters Local 104 at Republic Services' North and East yards in Phoenix, Ariz., have overwhelmingly ratified their first collective bargaining agreements. The new four-year contracts include a 19 percent wage hike, enhanced training pay, a 135 percent hourly rate for vacation, sick leave and holidays, and robust language protections for safety and seniority rights.

"These workers, in the face of an extreme anti-union campaign, demonstrated remarkable resilience throughout their organizing drive," said Josh Graves, Vice President of Local 104. "They stayed united and showed true solidarity until they reached their goal. I want to express my profound gratitude to the entire negotiating committee, as well as Business Agent Jason Kimley, for their unwavering commitment and efforts. We warmly welcome our new brothers and sisters as members of Local 104."

Since workers began organizing with Local 104 in March 2023, Republic Services launched a nasty union-busting campaign that resulted in the Teamsters filing myriad unfair labor practice charges. The $58.2 billion, publicly traded waste giant headquartered in Phoenix has continued its efforts to try to prevent workers from obtaining a first union contract.

"Republic Services utilized every dirty trick in the book in a callous attempt to stop workers from achieving the rights and job security that come with a Teamster contract," said Chuck Stiles, Director of the Teamsters Solid Waste and Recycling Division. "This company's greed and inhumanity knows no bounds. In 2022, Republic Services CEO Jon Vander Ark took home roughly $19.8 million. It is sad that a company generating such vast wealth is fighting tooth and nail to prevent its workers from getting a fair shake. Simply put, it is another shameless example of corporate greed on full display."

Nationwide, the Teamsters represent more than 7,000 workers at Republic Services.

"Throughout this campaign, Republic tried its best to intimidate us, but we stayed united and secured a strong first contract," said Keith Purcell, a driver at Republic Services East Yard and a member of the negotiating committee. "I am extremely grateful to be working under the protection of a union contract and want to thank everyone for sticking together throughout this entire process. We are stronger together!"

"After voting to become Teamsters, the company waited a full year to offer us a fair contract," said Mark McCall, a driver at Republic Services' North Yard and a member of the negotiating committee. "We ultimately persevered and won a great contract that increases wages, improves safety, and protects our rights."

Contact:

Daniel Moskowitz (770) 262-4971

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters