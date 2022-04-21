Republic Services Unveils $2 Million Sponsorship to Fund New Sustainable Garden in Phoenix's Hance Park

Close to 900,000 people expected to enjoy renewed recreational space each year

PHOENIX, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Earth Day, Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) today announced its $2 million sponsorship to the City of Phoenix to help revitalize downtown's Margaret T. Hance Park, transforming it into an iconic urban space that will help drive the city's civic, cultural and economic life. The Republic Services Charitable Foundation contribution will help fund the park's Republic Services Garden, a one-acre sustainable oasis featuring native desert plants and shaded walking and seating areas. Garden construction is already underway and is expected to be open in time for Phoenix's hosting of Super Bowl LVII in February 2023.

"At its core, Republic's vision is to partner with customers to create a more sustainable world, so we are proud to be working through our Charitable Foundation with the City of Phoenix on our largest neighborhood revitalization project yet," said Jon Vander Ark, president and CEO, Republic Services. "This $2 million commitment to improve our community and create stronger, cleaner and healthier spaces in the neighborhoods in which we live and work is an example of how our 35,000 team members put sustainability in action."

"We are excited to continue our partnership with Republic Services, one of Phoenix's largest public companies, to bring about change and revitalization to Phoenix's most iconic park. Green, open gathering spaces make our downtown environment more livable, and a revitalized Hance Park is a necessity for the growing downtown community," said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. "We look forward to our continued work with the Republic Services team to make a difference in the lives of our Phoenix neighbors in providing a revitalized urban space that all can enjoy."

The one-acre Republic Services Garden will be a sustainable oasis featuring 33 native desert plants chosen for their ability to thrive in the Phoenix heat and requiring low water usage. These include nearly 60 trees as well as 4,000 visually striking groundcovers, vines, grasses, perennials, succulents and shrubs. The diverse selection of plants will provide a habitat for pollinators such as butterflies, bees and hummingbirds. The area will include a recycled steel canopy to shade walking paths, seating areas and swings, and energy efficient LED security lighting is included for nighttime use.

"As downtown Phoenix continues to grow exponentially, it is more important than ever that we preserve and nourish the outdoor gathering spaces like Hance Park," District 7 Councilwoman Yassamin Ansari said. "I am thrilled to see Republic Services' commitment to sustainability in the park with the oasis of native desert plants and a recycled canopy for shade. Building sustainable communities that serve future generations is a top priority for me, and I am excited for the many people that will get to enjoy this enhanced natural attraction in District 7!"

Phoenix is the fifth largest city in the country, and consistently ranks as one of the fastest growing large cities. The 32-acre Hance Park is in the middle of important cultural, arts, educational and community institutions, and serves as a unique intersection between several neighborhoods in the heart of downtown Phoenix. The $2 million sponsorship is one of the largest contributions ever made to the first phase of the $45 million Hance Park revitalization efforts. More information about the Hance Park Revitalization Project can be found at The Margaret T. Hance Park Revitalization Project (phoenix.gov) .

Charitable Giving is a core element of Republic's ambitious 2030 sustainability goals. Since 2018, the Foundation has positively impacted nearly 6 million people and aims to increase that figure to 20 million people through charitable giving efforts by 2030. Other local projects funded by the Foundation have included National Neighborhood Promise® grants to revitalize Phoenix neighborhoods and donations to local projects such as the Desert Mission mobile food pantry. For more information about the Republic Services Charitable Foundation and the National Neighborhood Promise® program, please visit RepublicServices.com/giving.

