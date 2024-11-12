Republica Havas Health & M3 MI Drive Understanding of Multicultural Healthcare Disparities to Inform Inclusive Strategies with New Report

With multicultural populations making up over 40% of the U.S., this report outlines a six-phase roadmap for culturally informed health programs

MIAMI and FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Republica Havas Health & M3 MI have released their latest Executive Report, " Equity in Action: Mapping the Multicultural Patient Journey for Inclusive Strategies "– a vital guide for healthcare professionals aiming to address the unique needs of multicultural communities and advance health equity.

Drawing from the 2023/2024 MARS Consumer Health Study, which surveyed over 40,000 respondents, the report examines a subset of 23,138 multicultural patients with chronic conditions. It provides critical insights into cultural and socioeconomic barriers that impact African American, Hispanic, and Asian American groups, who together now represent over two-fifths of the U.S. population and face unique healthcare disparities.

Up to 33% of U.S. adults have basic or below-basic health literacy, and literacy is even lower in multicultural groups. Other key findings reveal 47% of respondents seek healthcare only when sick or injured; and 56% report that pharmaceutical ads improve their understanding of medications while also making them more inclined to schedule an appointment with a healthcare provider, showing greater trust in brands that engage them directly compared to their White counterparts.

" Understanding and addressing multicultural patients' barriers through data-driven approaches is crucial for advancing health equity," says Eirásmin Lokpez-Cobo, EVP Brand Strategy, Republica Havas Health. " This report provides valuable insights toward improving cultural competence and closing care gaps to meet diverse patients' needs."

Lokpez-Cobo is the chief architect of the report and leads cross-cultural strategies for Republica Havas Health's partner brands. Recently awarded the MM+M Women of Distinction Award, she is also the founder of the Wellness for Growth Foundation serving underserved women through wellness education, and an industry speaker at national conferences.

The report is organized into six phases of the patient journey: Disease Awareness, Disease Education, Treatment Awareness, Treatment Consideration, Conversion, and Patient Adherence. Each phase offers critical insights to inform actionable strategies for culturally relevant health programs.

" Today, it ' s critical that healthcare brands and their agencies have access to reliable national data representative of our evolving population, like the MARS Study, to identify and understand the unique health needs, motivations, and channel preferences of multicultural populations," notes Jayne Krahn, VP, Product & Research Operations, M3 MI.

Adds Jorge A. Plasencia, Global Chief Client Officer of the Havas Creative Network and CEO of Republica Havas: " A cross-cultural marketing agency with a health equity focus is essential to empowering partner brands to better serve diverse patients. Republica Havas Health is proud to lead impactful change."

Republica Havas Health is an NMSDC minority- and Corporate Plus-certified agency leading cross-cultural health and wellness marketing, helping brands connect authentically and effectively with multicultural audiences. Equity in Action is the first in a series of reports that will explore barriers and motivations across diverse patient demographics.

