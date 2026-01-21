Republica Havas Health and Havas CX Cross-Cultural Offering Unveils 2026 Health Research

New collaboration introduces culturally intelligent, AI-powered solutions for healthcare brands that want to reach the over 40% of Americans who identify as multicultural.

MIAMI, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, cross-cultural agency Republica Havas Health and Havas CX released a new research paper along with the global research partner, M3 MI, highlighting the opportunities for healthcare organizations to engage diverse audiences in 2026. Titled "Where Culture Meets AI: Scaling the Human-Centered Healthcare Experience," the paper outlines actionable insights to help healthcare brands design culturally relevant, AI-powered experiences that transform engagement and deliver measurable growth.

This inaugural paper is the first from the Republica Havas Cross-Cultural CX partnership, a collaboration that equips clients across the Havas ecosystem with groundbreaking tools to navigate the convergence of culture and technology in healthcare. The report identifies innovative strategies such as AI-driven patient portals that consider linguistic nuances and community-specific health narratives by seamlessly guiding users through personalized journeys.

"We're thrilled to join forces with Republica Havas," added David Shulman, Global CEO of Havas CX. "Customer experience is rooted in a deep understanding of people – not just as consumers, but as individuals shaped by culture, context, and community. Our cross-cultural CX practice is built on the belief that meaningful experiences must reflect the cultural identities of the people we serve. By embedding cultural intelligence into every touchpoint, we help brands deliver relevance that resonates—emotionally, socially, and contextually."

These offerings, and others, emerge directly from the Republica Havas CX alliance, empowering healthcare leaders to harness culturally relevant innovations that foster trust and drive outcomes, while ensuring that over 40% of Americans who identify as multicultural experience healthcare as an extension of their own lives that's both resonant and revolutionary.

"Brands today face a rapidly shifting landscape and need partners who are always looking ahead," said Jorge A. Plasencia, Co-Founder and CEO of Republica Havas, and Global Chief Client Officer of the Havas Creative Network. "They need partners who can dig into cultural experiences, and unify creativity, technology, data, and cultural insight. Our partnership with Havas CX delivers exactly that by helping clients deepen relationships with customers while driving measurable business growth, and this paper is the first step in helping shape consumers' experience with healthcare brands and the way they communicate."

The paper further explores how organizations can embed cultural intelligence into AI-powered experiences—countering misinformation, designing in-language and in-culture patient journeys, addressing barriers rooted in Social Determinants of Health, and building proprietary cross-cultural data ecosystems. Drawing on robust insights from multiple research sources, the report is anchored in M3 MI's proprietary large-scale syndicated data to examine cross-cultural healthcare engagement across a sample of 23,138 patients. The authors of the paper will be hosting a webinar on January 28 to discuss the research and key takeaways. Anyone interested in attending the webinar can RSVP here .

The research paper is live and can be downloaded from the Republica Havas Health website .

