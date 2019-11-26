Republican National Committee Announces 2020 Convention Senior Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel and Republican National Convention (RNC) President and CEO Marcia Lee Kelly today announced the senior staff team for next summer's Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina – the "Queen City" – from August 24 to August 27, 2020.

"Thanks to Marcia's leadership, the Republican National Convention will be organized by a group of highly accomplished individuals," said McDaniel. "This group will work together to ensure the 2020 Republican National Convention will be an exceptional and first-class experience for everyone attending this historic event as we nominate President Trump for re-election," said McDaniel.

"I'm thrilled to announce this group of talented individuals, each of whom brings a wealth of experience to the 2020 RNC," said Kelly. "Their combined talents and enthusiasm will help ensure that next summer's convention will be a wonderful and historic event for delegates, attendees, media, and the entire Charlotte region."

Members of the 2020 Republican National Convention Senior Staff Team are:

Stephen "Max" Everett, Vice President and Chief Information Officer

Everett joins the team for his sixth convention, having previously served as the Chief Information Officer for the 2004 and 2016 conventions. He brings over two decades of experience in providing innovative solutions and managing risk for both public and private sector organizations. Everett was most recently the Chief Information Officer for the U.S. Department of Energy, overseeing the Department's information technology (IT) portfolio, serving as an advisor to the Deputy Secretary and Secretary, and leading various functions within the Office of the Chief Information Officer. Everett received a bachelor's degree from the University of Texas and a J.D. from the University of Houston. As Vice President, Everett is responsible for the management, strategy, and execution of major convention initiations. As Chief Information Officer, Everett is also responsible for the convention's IT infrastructure.

Christina "CC" Cobaugh, Chief of Staff and Director of Ticketing

This will be Cobaugh's second convention, having previously worked on the executive team for the 2016 convention. She most recently served as the Executive Secretary and Policy Coordinator at the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative under Ambassador Robert E. Lighthizer. Prior to joining the Administration, she served on the executive team for the 58th Presidential Inaugural Committee and was a policy analyst and Director of Business Development for Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck. Cobaugh holds a bachelor's degree from Louisiana State University and a master's degree from the University of New Orleans. In her role as Chief of Staff, Cobaugh executes the convention's overall vision, mission, values, and strategic goals. Additionally, as Director of Ticketing, Cobaugh is responsible for the management and distribution of all tickets to the 2020 Republican National Convention and to all related convention events.

Christine Lesko , Chief of Infrastructure

Lesko previously served as Director of Venues for the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the Senior Director of Major Events for the Cleveland Cavaliers/Quicken Loans Arena, where she led the staff of the facility at "The Q" during the 2016 Republican National Convention. Lesko holds a bachelor's degree from Baldwin Wallace College. She is responsible for coordinating all infrastructure efforts related to the 2020 Republican National Convention including flow and signage, the general contractor, information technology, official providers, and media operations.

Thomas F. Maxwell III, Chief Financial Officer

Maxwell brings decades of experience on campaign finance issues and will be serving in his third Republican National Convention. He is the founder of MAXimum Compliance, LLC - a campaign finance consulting firm whose clients include members of Congress, political action committees, joint fundraising committees, Super PACs, National Party Committees, and non-profits. He has also served as the Federal Elections Commission (FEC) director at the National Republican Senatorial Committee and as a reports analyst at the FEC. Maxwell holds a bachelor's degree in History from Southern Methodist University. For the 2020 Republican National Convention, Maxwell is responsible for managing the convention budget and serving as a steward for the COA's treasury.

Dan McCarthy , Chief of Public Affairs and Director of External Affairs

McCarthy began his career with the 2000 Republican National Convention, followed by a stint with Victory 2000 on the Bush/Cheney transition team. In 2001, he joined the Bush Administration, serving in the White House Office of Legislative Affairs. For the next decade, he worked for Anheuser-Busch InBev, the largest beer company in the world, ultimately serving as Senior Director of National Affairs. McCarthy started his external affairs firm, DMM Strategies, to bring his significant and unique experience in both corporate and public policy to clients. Originally from Cleveland, McCarthy holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Notre Dame. He serves as the primary point of contact and coordinator for all external groups interested in participating in the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Jonathan Oringdulph, Chief of Logistics and Director of Intergovernmental Coordination and Permitting

Oringdulph brings decades of logistics experience to the Republican National Convention. He has served 25 years in the U.S. Navy and has been assigned at the White House since 2004. He most recently served as the Director of Presidential Food Service and was responsible for programs supporting the White House Military Office. His military experience includes Navy Contracts Officer at Naval Air Systems Command; Flag Supply Aide to the Superintendent of the Naval Academy; a mobilization to Afghanistan as a logistics advisor; and Chief of Staff for Special Operations Command Forward, North and West Africa. He holds a bachelor's degree in Aeronautics from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, as well as an MBA and a master's degree in Project Management from Keller School of Business Management. Oringdulph serves as the 2020 Republican National Convention's liaison to the city of Charlotte and is responsible for coordinating the logistics efforts of security, transportation, hotels and venues.

Whitney Nichols Andersen, Director of Media Operations

Andersen brings a wealth of experience in operations and logistics, having recently served as Special Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the Director of Management and Administration in the White House. She previously served as the Assistant Director for Ticket Management and Fulfillment during the 58th Presidential Inaugural Committee and was the Deputy Director of Operations during the 2016 Republican National Committee. Andersen holds a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from American University. She is responsible for directing all operational and logistical planning for traditional and digital media organizations for the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Anastasia Hardin-Cole , Director of Official Proceedings

This will be Hardin-Cole's fourth consecutive convention, having previously worked in Media Operations and External Affairs for the Republican National Convention. She brings extensive business, communications, and political experience from her time with the 58th Presidential Inaugural Committee, various foreign affairs positions, and public affairs firms. Hardin-Cole attended Babson College in Wellesley, MA, where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in Business, with a focus on Entrepreneurship and Global Business Management. Hardin-Cole manages a comprehensive 2020 Republican National Convention program in collaboration with the Executive Producer, the RNC, and campaign leadership.

Dustin Hendrix, Director of Transportation

Hendrix joins the 2020 Republican National Convention after serving in various capacities, including over two decades as a Naval Officer at the U.S. Department of Defense, an Aircrew Expert in conjunction with Boeing, and as the Commanding Officer of the Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility in Jacksonville, FL. Hendrix holds a bachelor's degree from Wabash College, an EMBA from the Naval Postgraduate School, and an M.S. from the University of Florida. Hendrix is responsible for the development and implementation of a transportation management plan for the convention in support of all events including media site visits, the Welcome Party, and all events scheduled during convention week.

Dee Dee Lancaster , Director of Logistics Flow and Signage

Lancaster has over two decades of experience developing strong strategic planning initiatives and logistics, resulting in successful events for her clients. Lancaster has worked with four Presidential Inaugural Committees, the Republican National Committee, and multiple Republican National Conventions. A New Orleans native, Lancaster holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science from Louisiana State University. She is directly responsible for mapping out the signage plan to ensure a well-branded and seamless wayfinding system for convention delegates and guests.

Joy Lee , Counsel

Prior to this role, Lee served as counsel to the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on House Administration; Senior Counsel at a national public policy and advocacy organization; Associate Counsel at the 58th Presidential Inaugural Committee; and a member of the legal team for the 2016 Republican National Convention. A native of South Korea, Lee earned her B.A. in Communications at the University of Maryland, and her law degree at Washington and Lee. She oversees the legal operations of the convention and ensures full compliance with applicable laws and regulations. In addition, Lee provides legal guidance on a wide range of issues, including regulatory compliance, risk management, contract negotiation, and intellectual property management.

Diandra Lopez , Director of Delegate Experience

Lopez joins the convention team with an extensive work history, which includes management positions at Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group and VIP guest relations. Lopez organized the planning and execution of hotel events during the United Nations General Assembly, New York City Marathon, and Thanksgiving. Lopez is tasked with creating and executing an exceptional experience for the RNC delegates and stakeholders prior to, during, and following the convention. Lopez looks forward to applying her hospitality experience and leadership background to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Mallory McGough, Director of Administration

McGough brings years of private management experience, having previously worked for several organizations, including Knock Knock Children's Museum and the American Cancer Society, both in Baton Rouge, LA. Prior to that, she spent five years in Nashville, working in events and athletics operations management. McGough also worked for Congressman Pete Sessions, running his internship program in Washington, D.C., and serving as Grassroots Coordinator of his re-election campaign in Dallas. A Lake Charles, Louisiana native, McGough attended Louisiana State University and graduated with bachelor's degrees in Political Science and Communications. McGough also holds a master's degree from Belmont University. For the 2020 Republican National Convention, McGough is tasked with coordinating daily operational functions, streamlining management systems, maintaining business efficiency, and overseeing human capital development.

Robert O'Donnell, Director of Security

O'Donnell has extensive experience as a senior security and law enforcement leader, with over two decades serving in the U.S. Secret Service and leading the Dignitary Protective Division. O'Donnell holds a bachelor's degrees in Sociology and Criminal Justice from Villanova University. He is directly responsible for the overall security plans for the Charlotte Convention Center, Spectrum Center, and any additional footprints associated with the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Russell Peck, Director of Community Affairs

Peck has worked in North Carolina in various capacities and led campaigns throughout the East Coast, most recently serving as a Regional Political Director for the Republican National Committee covering the Southeast United States, and as Campaign Manager for the Pat McCrory Committee both in 2016 and 2012. He is the former Executive Director of the North Carolina Republican Party and was a Senior Vice President of Mercury Public Affairs in Raleigh, NC. In 2019 he founded Oaklee Strategies, a North Carolina-based Public Affairs firm. Peck holds a bachelor's degree in finance from Florida State University. He facilitates public and private sector engagement activities in order to advance the collaborative initiatives of the 2020 Republican National Convention and Host Committee.

Christopher Reese, Director of Executive Operations

Reese previously served as the Operations Manager and as a Staff Assistant in the Executive Office of the President. Prior to his time in the Administration, Reese served as Deputy Director of Treasury during the 58th Presidential Inaugural Committee. He earned his bachelor's degree in Business Marketing from the University of Central Florida. Reese manages all operational, scheduling, and logistical activities within the Executive Office for the 2020 Republican National Convention.

James Sample , Director of Operations

Sample oversees all operational, technical, and maintenance support for the 2020 Republican National Convention. He has extensive large-scale event production and project management experience, having worked as the Senior Projects Manager for an exhibits and events design firm. Sample worked for the 2016 Republican National Convention as the Buildout and Permits Manager, and also served as an Event Manager at the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium. An Indianapolis native, Sample attended Indiana University and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Communication and Culture. Sample oversees all operational aspects of the preparations for, and running of, the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Rebecca Wasserstein, Director of Hotels & Venues

Wasserstein brings a wealth of experience to her role, having most recently served as Special Assistant to the President and Director of the White House Travel Office. Prior to her time in the Administration, Wasserstein served as the Assistant Director of Credential Management during the 58th Presidential Inaugural Committee and supported Media Operations during the 2016 Republican National Convention. Wasserstein's resume also includes various campaign leadership positions in statewide, U.S. Senate, and Presidential campaigns. Originally from Cleveland, Wasserstein holds a bachelor's degree in Public Affairs from Ohio State University. In her role as Director of Hotels & Venues, she is responsible for overseeing all hotel and venue logistics from the initial contracting phase to the final group placements.

The 2020 Republican National Convention will be held at the Spectrum Center from August 24 to 27, 2020. Nearly 50,000 visitors are expected to arrive in Charlotte for the event, including delegates, alternate delegates, members of the media, and other guests.

SOURCE 2020 Republican National Convention