REPUBLICAN RED WINERY CELEBRATES HISTORIC MIDDLE EAST PEACE DEAL WITH LIMITED-EDITION "OPERATION MIDNIGHT HAMMER" MAGNUM -- THE MOAB… MOTHER OF ALL BOTTLES.

In light of President Trump's historic Middle East peace deal, Republican Red Winery proudly introduces it's bunker-busting release, Operation Midnight Hammer, a limited-edition 1.5L (magnum) Cabernet Sauvignon that symbolizes America's enduring doctrine of peace through strength.

Honoring the Triumph of Peace Through Strength

Crafted to honor the decisive success of Operation Midnight Hammer—the June 21, 2025 military operation that neutralized Iran's nuclear threat without a single American casualty—the wine now stands as a powerful tribute to what that mission made possible: lasting peace in the Middle East.

The strength and precision that defined Operation Midnight Hammer laid the foundation for a new era of deterrence and diplomacy. Trump's peace accord serves as historic proof that courage, clarity, and strength in defense of freedom can lead to peace.

"Operation Midnight Hammer was about resolve and restraint in equal measure," said Paul Johnson, Founder and CEO of Republican Red Winery. "President Trump's peace deal is the ultimate vindication of that principle—showing the world that peace is achievable when America leads from a position of strength. This wine honors that truth."

Wine that is (literally) fit for a president.

Handcrafted from select hillside blocks of old-vine Cabernet Sauvignon from the historic Durney Vineyard—whose wines were served at President George H.W. Bush's inauguration—Operation Midnight Hammer embodies depth, power, and balance.

The wine reveals rich layers of blackberry, cassis, cedar, and dark cocoa, mirroring the strength and complexity of the American spirit.

Each 1.5L Bordeaux-style magnum is wax-sealed and screen-printed with the stylized silhouette of the mission's defining symbol—a precision bunker-busting bomb—representing power wielded with purpose.

Limited to just 1,000 bottles, each is designed for display as a tribute to the guardians of liberty and the architects of peace.

Key Features

Large-format 1.5L magnum bottle

Screen-printed commemorative artwork

Wax-dipped seal

Limited to 1,000 bottles

Cabernet Sauvignon from vineyards whose wines were served at G.H. Bush's inauguration

Availability

With half of the total production already claimed through pre-orders, Operation Midnight Hammer is now available exclusively at www.republicanred.com . Quantities are limited, and this collector's edition is expected to sell out before the holidays.

About Republican Red Winery

Founded on California's Central Coast, Republican Red Winery crafts 100% American-made wines that celebrate freedom, tradition, and community. Known for bold flavor and unapologetic storytelling, the winery's releases have become cultural symbols—reminding Americans that strength and character never go out of style.

Media Contact:

Paul Johnson

CEO & Founder, Republican Red Winery

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Republican Red

