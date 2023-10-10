REPUBLIK Successfully Closes $6 Million Seed Funding Round, Valued at $75 Million

SINGAPORE, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REPUBLIK, a global technology company building new ways for people to interact, proudly announces the successful conclusion of its $6 Million Seed funding round. The round saw participation from leading investors, including OKX Ventures, 6th Man Ventures, Arcane Ventures, CMS Holdings, Comma3 Ventures, Define Ventures, Enjin, FBG Capital, HTX Ventures, Mirana Ventures, Oracles Investment Group, Signum Capital, Sora Ventures, and UOB Venture Management. 

The capital raised is instrumental in building REPUBLIK's platform and developing cutting-edge, web3 creator tools on the blockchain. Currently in beta across web app, iOS, and Android platforms, REPUBLIK has garnered substantial traction, empowering creators with new ways to interact and get rewarded for their contributions to the platform.

"For too long people have given their time, attention and creativity to existing platforms for almost nothing in return. REPUBLIK is going to change that by ensuring that the value of the community is fairly distributed. We're excited to have investors who share in our vision and partners that are helping us build a true community-owned platform," expressed Daniel He, REPUBLIK's CEO.

Unlike traditional social platforms, where monetization options are fragmented and often come with high fees, REPUBLIK uses Web3 technologies to streamline the entire process, drastically reducing costs borne by Creators. This results in Creators keeping a significantly larger share of their earnings, but also enables a token-based reward system that allows everyone to earn for interacting with content, referring friends and supporting Creators.

While legacy platforms capitalize on user attention without direct compensation, REPUBLIK believes that online communities have great value, and that this value should be fairly distributed to the people who helped create it. As such, XP in the app represents how much value a user brings, while RPK will be a freely traded token representing the value of the community. The more XP a user has, the more RPK will be distributed to them.

The REPUBLIK App is available on Google Play Store, Apple App Store and on browsers as a web app at https://app.republik.gg/ 

About REPUBLIK

Singapore headquartered, with additional offices in Berlin and Los Angeles, Republik is on a mission to connect creators to their communities while rewarding everyone based on their interactions. With a rapidly growing community, REPUBLIK redefines the realm of online interaction.

