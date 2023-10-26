Repurchase of shares in Boliden AB during 20 October 2023

Boliden

26 Oct, 2023, 06:20 ET

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boliden AB (LEI code: 21380059QU7IM1ONDJ56) has during 20 October 2023 repurchased a total of 40 000 shares (ISIN code: SE0020050417) as part of the repurchases resolved by the Board of Directors in order to ensure future delivery of shares to the participants in Boliden's long-term share savings programme (LTIP 2023/2026). The repurchases initiated on 20 October 2023 are hereby completed as a total of 40,000 shares have been repurchased for a total amount of SEK 10 974 380.

The repurchases have been conducted in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ('MAR') and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 ('Safe Harbour Regulation').

Shares in Boliden AB have been repurchased (in SEK) as follows:

Date

Aggregate daily volume                               

(number of shares)

Weighted average price per day (SEK

Total daily transaction value
(SEK)

2023-10-20

40 000

274.3595

10 974 380

All acquisitions have been made on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) on behalf of Boliden. After the above acquisitions, Boliden's holding of shares as of 20 October 2023 amounts to 40,000 shares. The total number of shares in Boliden amounts to 273,511,169.

Full details of the transactions carried out under Article 5(3) of MAR and Article 2(3) of the Safe Harbour Regulation are attached to this press release.

__________________________

For further information please contact:

Klas Nilsson, Director of Communications, tel: 070 - 453 65 88
[email protected] 


Boliden's vision is to be the most climate-friendly and respected metal supplier in the world. We are Europe's producer of sustainable metals, and we use our values Care, Courage and Responsibility as our watchwords in pursuing operations in exploration, mining, smelting and recycling. We have more than 6,000 employees and annual sales of around SEK 85 billion. The share is listed in the Large Cap segment on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm.

