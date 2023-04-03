Repurchase of shares/SDRs in Kindred Group plc August 2022 to March 2023

VALLETTA, Malta, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During the period of 1 March 2023 until 24 March 2023 Kindred Group plc has repurchased a total of 1,236,000 shares/SDRs within the buy-back programme initiated by the Board of Directors on 1 August 2022 with the purpose to return excess cash to Kindred's shareholders. The programme is now completed and has been carried out in accordance with the Maltese Companies Act, EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU No. 596/2014) ("MAR") and the applicable rules of Nasdaq's Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares.

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Nordea Bank Abp on behalf of Kindred. Following the acquisitions above and the vesting of 362,200 share awards under the 2021 long-term incentive plan on 1 March 2023, Kindred's holding of own shares/SDRs as of 3 April 2023 amounted to 14,445,479. The total number of issued shares in Kindred is 230,126,200.

Throughout the programme, since 1 August 2022, Kindred has repurchased a total of 4,841,205 shares/SDRs at a volume-weighted average price of 103.8 SEK per share. Within the frame of the buy-back programme a maximum of 23,000,000 shares/SDRs were allowed to be repurchased and the Kindred's holdings of its own shares/SDRs was not at any time allowed to exceed 10 per cent of the total outstanding shares.

This disclosure contains information that Kindred Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU No. 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 03-04-2023 18:30 CET.

