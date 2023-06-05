Repurchase of shares/SDRs in Kindred Group plc during 23 May - 2 June 2023

VALLETTA, Malta, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During the period 23 May 2023 to 2 June 2023, Kindred Group plc ("Kindred" or the "Company"), has repurchased a total of 628,808 shares/SDRs as part of the share buy-back programme initiated on 23 May 2023. The buy-back programme was introduced by the Board of Directors with the purpose to return excess cash to the company's shareholders. The programme is carried out in accordance with the Maltese Companies Act, EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU No. 596/2014) ("MAR") and the applicable rules of Nasdaq's Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares.

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Nordea Bank Abp on behalf of Kindred. The acquisitions have been made at an average price of 126.42 SEK per share. Following the acquisitions, Kindred's holding of own shares/SDRs amounted to 15,074,287. The total number of issued shares in Kindred is 230,126,200.

This disclosure contains information that Kindred Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU No. 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 05-06-2023 07:30 CET.

Patrick Kortman, Director - Corporate Development & Investor Relations, +46 723 877 438

Linda Lyth, Investor Relations Manager, +46 767 681 337

