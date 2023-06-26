Repurchase of shares/SDRs in Kindred Group plc May - June 2023

VALLETTA, Malta, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During the period 5 June 2023 to 22 June 2023, Kindred Group plc ("Kindred" or the "Company"), has repurchased a total of 918,192 shares/SDRs as part of the share buy-back programme initiated on 23 May 2023. The buy-back programme was introduced by the Board of Directors with the purpose to return excess cash to the company's shareholders. The programme is now completed and has been carried out in accordance with the Maltese Companies Act, EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU No. 596/2014) ("MAR") and the applicable rules of Nasdaq's Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares.

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Nordea Bank Abp on behalf of Kindred. Following the acquisitions, Kindred's holding of own shares/SDRs amounted to 15,992,479. The total number of issued shares in Kindred is 230,126,200.

Throughout the programme, since 23 May 2023, Kindred has repurchased a total of 1,547,000 shares/SDRs at an average price of 122.8 SEK per share. Within the frame of the buy-back programme a maximum of 23,000,000 shares/SDRs were allowed to be repurchased and Kindred's holding of its own shares/SDRs was not at any time allowed to exceed 10 per cent of the total outstanding shares.

This disclosure contains information that Kindred Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU No. 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 26-06-2023 07:30 CET.

