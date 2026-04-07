Repurchase of Truecaller B shares in week 14, 2026

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CISION AB

Apr 07, 2026, 07:51 ET

STOCKHOLM, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During week 14, 30 March - 2 April 2026, Truecaller AB (publ) (LEI code 549300TEYF1FA5G5GK26) has repurchased in total 2,700,000 own B shares (ISIN: SE0016787071), corresponding to 0.76% of outstanding capital. Since the start of the current program Truecaller has bought back 18,329,594 shares, corresponding to 5.18% of outstanding capital. The buybacks have now been halted ahead of the interim report for Q1 2026 which will be published on the 7th of May.

The share buybacks form part of the share buyback programme announced by Truecaller on 30 May 2025. The share buyback programme will run between 30 May up until the 2026 AGM which will be held in May 2026, and is carried out in accordance "Emittentregelverket".

 On the Annual General Meeting 2025 the Board was authorized to buy back B-shares up until the Annual General Meeting in 2026. The new authorization means that buybacks may be made so that the company's shareholding does not exceed ten (10) percent of the total number of shares in the company outstanding as of the date of the annual general meeting.

Date:

Aggregated daily volume (number of shares):

Weighted average share price per day (SEK):

Total daily transaction value (SEK):

30 March 2026

600 000

10.02

6 009 969

31 March 2026

600 000

10.93

6 556 626

1 April 2026

900 000

10.61

9 547 626

12 April 2026

600 000

10.68

6 405 108

Total accumulated over week 14/2026

2 700 000

10.66

28 782 108

Total accumulated during the buyback

program

18 329 594

18.52

339 447 585

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by DNB Carnegie on behalf of Truecaller. 

Following the above acquisitions. Truecaller's holding of own shares amounts to 22,274,926 B shares and 5,013,786 C-shares as of 3 April 2026, which corresponds to 7.71% of the outstanding capital.  

The total number of shares in Truecaller, including own shares, now amounts to 353,790,721 and the number of outstanding shares, excluding own shares, amounts to 326,502,009.

Summary of Truecaller's buyback programmes; 

Date:

Aggregated volume

Average share price

Total transaction value

Oct 2022-May 2023

13 281 779

33.99

451 447 668

June 2023-May 2024

15 365 336

31.78

488 310 378

June 2024-May 2025

3 945 332

36.35

143 397 037

June 2025 -

18 329 594

18.52

339 447 585

Total

48 222 041

27.94

 1 422 602 668

For more information, please contact:

Andreas Frid, Head of IR & Communication
+46 705 29 08 00  [email protected]

About Truecaller: 

Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies. especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for almost 500 million active users. Truecaller is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information please visit corporate.truecaller.com 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/truecaller-ab/r/repurchase-of-truecaller-b-shares-in-week-14--2026,c4330795

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20429/4330795/4024562.pdf

Press release buybacks week 14 2026 Truecaller 260407

SOURCE CISION AB

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