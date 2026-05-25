Repurchase of Truecaller B shares in week 21, 2026

STOCKHOLM, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During week 21, 18 May - 22 May 2026, Truecaller AB (publ) (LEI code 549300TEYF1FA5G5GK26) has repurchased in total 800,000 own B shares (ISIN: SE0016787071), corresponding to 0.23% of outstanding capital. Since the start of the current program Truecaller has bought back 20,179,594 shares, corresponding to 5.81% of outstanding capital.

The share buyback authorization from the 2025 Annual General Meeting has now expired, but at the 2026 Annual General Meeting held on May 22, the Board of Directors was authorized to repurchase Class B shares until the 2027 Annual General Meeting. The new authorization means that the Board may decide to repurchase Class B shares in such a number that the company's holding of its own shares does not exceed ten (10) percent of the total number of outstanding shares in the company as of the date of the Annual General Meeting.

The share buybacks formed part of the share buyback programme announced by Truecaller on 30 May 2025. The share buyback programme took place between 30 May 2025 up until the 21st of May 2026, and was carried out in accordance "Emittentregelverket".

Date: Aggregated daily

volume (number of shares): Weighted average share

price per day (SEK): Total daily transaction

value (SEK): 18 May 2026 200 000 13.35 2 669 219 19 May 2026 200 000 13.81 2 761 071 20 May 2026 200 000 13.51 2 780 276 21 May 2026 200 000 14.03 2 702 046 22 May 2026 0 0 0 Total accumulated over

week 21/2026 800 000 13.67 10 938 624 Total accumulated during

the buyback

program 20 179 594 18.09 365 061 969

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by DNB Carnegie on behalf of Truecaller.

Following the above acquisitions. Truecaller's holding of own shares amounts to 24,124,926 B shares and 5,013,786 C-shares as of 22 May 2026, which corresponds to 8.24% of the outstanding capital. At the 2026 Annual General Meeting held on May 22, a resolution was passed to cancel 16,274,926 of the repurchased shares, and this will take place during the second quarter.

The total number of shares in Truecaller, including own shares, now amounts to 353,790,721 and the number of outstanding shares, excluding own shares, amounts to 324,652,009.

Summary of Truecaller's buyback programmes;

Date: Aggregated volume Average share price Total transaction value Oct 2022-May 2023 13 281 779 33.99 451 447 668 June 2023-May 2024 15 365 336 31.78 488 310 378 June 2024-May 2025 3 945 332 36.35 143 397 037 June 2025 – May 2026 20 179 594 18.09 365 061 969 Total 52 772 041 27.44 1 448 217 052

For more information, please contact:

Andreas Frid, Head of IR & Communication

+46 705 29 08 00

[email protected]

About Truecaller:

Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for safe and trusted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies. especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 500 million active users. Truecaller is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information please visit corporate.truecaller.com

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https://news.cision.com/truecaller-ab/r/repurchase-of-truecaller-b-shares-in-week-21--2026,c4352421

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20429/4352421/4109769.pdf Press release buybacks week 21 2026 Truecaller 260525

SOURCE Truecaller AB