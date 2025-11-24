Repurchase of Truecaller B shares in week 47, 2025

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During week 47, 17-21 November 2025, Truecaller AB (publ) (LEI code 549300TEYF1FA5G5GK26) has repurchased in total 350,000 own B shares (ISIN: SE0016787071), corresponding to 0.10% of outstanding capital. Since the start of the current program Truecaller has bought back 2,954,053 shares, corresponding to 0.84% of outstanding capital.

The share buybacks form part of the share buyback programme announced by Truecaller on 30 May 2025. The share buyback programme will run between 30 May up until the 2026 AGM which will be held in May 2026, and is carried out in accordance "Emittentregelverket".

On the Annual General Meeting 2025 the Board was authorized to buy back B-shares up until the Annual General Meeting in 2026. The new authorization means that buybacks may be made so that the company's shareholding does not exceed ten (10) percent of the total number of shares in the company outstanding as of the date of the annual general meeting.

Date:

Aggregated daily volume (number of shares):

Weighted average share price per day (SEK):

Total daily transaction value (SEK):

20 November 2025

40 000

24.97

998 897

21 November 2025

50 000

24.20

1 210 190

22 November 2025

70 000

24.22

1 695 355

23 November 2025

70 000

24.42

1 709 359

24 November 2025

120 000

24.77

2 972 890

Total accumulated over week 47/2025

350 000

24.53

8 586 691

Total accumulated during the buyback program

2 954 053

40.18

118 683 081








All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Carnegie on behalf of Truecaller.

Following the above acquisitions. Truecaller's holding of own shares amounts to 6,899,385 B shares and 5,013,786 C-shares as of 21 November 2025, which corresponds to 3.37% of the outstanding capital.

The total number of shares in Truecaller, including own shares, now amounts to 353,790,721 and the number of outstanding shares, excluding own shares, amounts to 341,877,550.

Summary of Truecaller's buyback programmes;

Date:

Aggregated volume (number of shares):

Weighted average share price per day (SEK):

Total transaction value (SEK):

Oct 2022-May 2023

13 281 779

33.99

451 447 668

June 2023-May 2024

15 365 336

31.78

488 310 378

June 2024-May 2025

3 945 332

36.35

143 397 037

June 2025 -

2 954 053

40.18

118 683 081

Total accumulated

35 546 500

33.81

1 201 838 164





For more information, please contact:

Andreas Frid, Head of IR & Communication
+46 705 29 08 00
[email protected]

About Truecaller:

Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies. especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 450 million active users. Truecaller is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information please visit corporate.truecaller.com

