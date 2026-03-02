Repurchase of Truecaller B shares in week 9, 2026

STOCKHOLM, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During week 9, 23-27 February 2026, Truecaller AB (publ) (LEI code 549300TEYF1FA5G5GK26) has repurchased in total 2,000,000 own B shares (ISIN: SE0016787071), corresponding to 0.57% of outstanding capital. Since the start of the current program Truecaller has bought back 12,659,594 shares, corresponding to 3.58% of outstanding capital.

The share buybacks form part of the share buyback programme announced by Truecaller on 30 May 2025. The share buyback programme will run between 30 May up until the 2026 AGM which will be held in May 2026, and is carried out in accordance 'Emittentregelverket'.

On the Annual General Meeting 2025 the Board was authorized to buy back B-shares up until the Annual General Meeting in 2026. The new authorization means that buybacks may be made so that the company's shareholding does not exceed ten (10) percent of the total number of shares in the company outstanding as of the date of the annual general meeting.

Date: Aggregated daily volume

(number of shares): Weighted average share price

per day (SEK): Total daily transaction

value (SEK): 23 February 2026 300 000 11,01 3 302 362 24 February 2026 500 000 10,83 5 413 689 25 February 2026 300 000 10,96 3 289 098 26 February 2026 450 000 10,97 4 936 119 27 February 2026 450 000 11,17 5 027 893 Total accumulated over week

9/2026 2 000 000 10,98 21 969 162 Total accumulated during the

buyback program 12 659 594 21,87 276 856 993

















All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Carnegie on behalf of Truecaller.

Following the above acquisitions. Truecaller's holding of own shares amounts to 16,604,926 B shares and 5,013,786 C-shares as of 27 February 2026, which corresponds to 6.11% of the outstanding capital.

The total number of shares in Truecaller, including own shares, now amounts to 353,790,721 and the number of outstanding shares, excluding own shares, amounts to 332,172,009.

Summary of Truecaller's buyback programmes;

Date: Aggregated volume (number of

shares): Weighted average share price per day

(SEK): Total transaction value

(SEK): Oct 2022-May 2023 13 281 779 33.99 451 447 668 June 2023-May

2024 15 365 336 31.78 488 310 378 June 2024-May

2025 3 945 332 36.35 143 397 037 June 2025 - 12 659 594 21.87 254 887 831 Total

accumulated 45 252 041 30.05 1 360 012 076









For more information, please contact:

Andreas Frid, Head of IR & Communication

+46 705 29 08 00

[email protected]

About Truecaller:

Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies. especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for almost 500 million active users. Truecaller is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information please visit corporate.truecaller.com

