Repurchases of shares by Concentric AB during week 10, 2024

REDDITCH, England, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 4 March 2024 and 8 March 2024 Concentric AB (LEI code 5493002G9GMTKIP3PW19) ('Concentric') has repurchased in total 22,421 own shares (ISIN: SE0003950864) as part of the repurchase program initiated by the Board.

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 3,519,172 own shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 150,000,000 that Concentric announced on 26 July 2023. The repurchase program, which runs between 31 July 2023 and 31 March 2024, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Concentric shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date: Aggregated daily volume (number of shares): Weighted average share price per day (SEK): Total daily transaction value (SEK): 4 March 2024 3,697 179.5488 663,791.91 5 March 2024 4,665 175.7182 819,725.40 6 March 2024 4,422 176.1609 778,983.50 7 March 2024 4,126 176.9979 730,293.34 8 March 2024 5,511 178.9127 985,987.89 Total accumulated over week 10/2024 22,421 177.4578 3,978,782.04 Total accumulated during the repurchase program 211,990 171.9708 36,456,090.97

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of Concentric. Following the above acquisitions, Concentric's holding of own shares amounts to 1,126,441 shares as of 8 March 2024. The total number of shares in Concentric, including the own shares, is 38,297,600 and the number of outstanding shares, excluding the own shares, is 37,171,159.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

For further information, please contact Marcus Whitehouse, Tel: +44 121 445 6545 or E-mail: [email protected]

This information is information that Concentric AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 CET on 12th March 2024.

