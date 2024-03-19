Repurchases of shares by Concentric AB during week 11, 2024

REDDITCH, England, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 11 March 2024 and 15 March 2024 Concentric AB (LEI code 5493002G9GMTKIP3PW19) ("Concentric") has repurchased in total 21,812 own shares (ISIN: SE0003950864) as part of the repurchase program initiated by the Board.

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 3,519,172 own shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 150,000,000 that Concentric announced on 26 July 2023. The repurchase program, which runs between 31 July 2023 and 31 March 2024, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Concentric shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date:

Aggregated daily volume (number of shares):

Weighted average
 share price per day
(SEK):

Total daily transaction value (SEK):

11 March 2024

3,714

175.8988

653,288.14

12 March 2024

5,500

177.1899

974,544.45

13 March 2024

3,256

177.4260

577,699.06

14 March 2024

4,457

175.4528

781,993.13

15 March 2024

4,885

174.2922

851,417.40

Total accumulated over week 11/2024

21,812

176.0014

3,838,942.18

Total accumulated during the repurchase program

233,802

172.3468

40,295,033.14

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of Concentric. Following the above acquisitions, Concentric's holding of own shares amounts to 1,148,253 shares as of 15 March 2024. The total number of shares in Concentric, including the own shares, is 38,297,600 and the number of outstanding shares, excluding the own shares, is 37,149,347.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

For further information, please contact Marcus Whitehouse, Tel: +44 121 445 6545 or E-mail: [email protected]

This information is information that Concentric AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 CET on 19th March 2024.

