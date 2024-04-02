Repurchases of shares by Concentric AB during week 13, 2024 - third leg of the buy back completed

REDDITCH, England, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 25 March 2024 and 28 March 2024 Concentric AB (LEI code 5493002G9GMTKIP3PW19) ("Concentric") has repurchased in total 13,339 own shares (ISIN: SE0003950864) as part of the repurchase program initiated by the Board.

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 3,519,172 own shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 150,000,000 that Concentric announced on 26 July 2023. The repurchase program, which runs between 31 July 2023 and 31 March 2024, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Concentric shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date: Aggregated daily volume (number of shares): Weighted average share price per day (SEK): Total daily transaction value (SEK): 25 March 2024 3,286 188.9149 620,774.36 26 March 2024 3,758 192.0896 721,872.72 27 March 2024 3,799 193.9983 736,999.54 28 March 2024 2,496 191.1353 477,073.71 Total accumulated over week 13/2024 13,339 191.6726 2,556,720.33 Total accumulated during the repurchase program 260,699 173.7190 45,288,370.61

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of Concentric. Following the above acquisitions, Concentric's holding of own shares amounts to 1,175,150 shares as of 28 March 2024. The total number of shares in Concentric, including the own shares, is 38,297,600 and the number of outstanding shares, excluding the own shares, is 37,122,450.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

For further information, please contact Marcus Whitehouse, Tel: +44 121 445 6545 or E-mail: [email protected]

This information is information that Concentric AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 CET on 2nd April 2024.

