Repurchases of shares by Concentric AB during week 3, 2024

REDDITCH, England, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 15 January 2024 and 19 January 2024 Concentric AB (LEI code 5493002G9GMTKIP3PW19) ("Concentric") has repurchased in total 23,608 own shares (ISIN: SE0003950864) as part of the repurchase program initiated by the Board.

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 3,519,172 own shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 150,000,000 that Concentric announced on 26 July 2023. The repurchase program, which runs between 31 July 2023 and 31 March 2024, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Concentric shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date: Aggregated daily volume (number of shares): Weighted average share price per day (SEK): Total daily transaction value (SEK): 15 January 2024 4,672 178.9633 836,116.54 16 January 2024 4,800 173.7663 834,078.24 17 January 2024 4,718 168.9437 797,076.38 18 January 2024 4,755 170.7640 811,982.82 19 January 2024 4,663 167.5202 781,146.69 Total accumulated over week 3/2024 23,608 171.9926 4,060,400.67 Total accumulated during the repurchase program 60,621 173.4111 10,512,351.60

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of Concentric. Following the above acquisitions, Concentric's holding of own shares amounts to 975,072 shares as of 19 January 2024. The total number of shares in Concentric, including the own shares, is 38,297,600 and the number of outstanding shares, excluding the own shares, is 37,322,528.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

For further information, please contact Marcus Whitehouse, Tel: +44 121 445 6545 or E-mail: [email protected]

This information is information that Concentric AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 CET on 23rd January 2024.

