Repurchases of shares by Concentric AB during week 33, 2023

REDDITCH, Worcestershire, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 14 August 2023 and 18 August 2023 Concentric AB (LEI code 5493002G9GMTKIP3PW19) ("Concentric") has repurchased in total 16,267 own shares (ISIN: SE0003950864) as part of the repurchase program initiated by the Board.

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 3,519,172 own shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 150,000,000 that Concentric announced on 26 July 2023. The repurchase program, which runs between 31 July 2023 and 31 March 2024, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Concentric shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date: Aggregated daily volume (number of shares): Weighted average share price per day (SEK): Total daily transaction value (SEK): 14 August 2023 2,262 189.1770 427,918.37 15 August 2023 2,105 187.3069 394,281.02 16 August 2023 3,800 183.3903 696,883.14 17 August 2023 4,000 177.8269 711,307.60 18 August 2023 4,100 175.8432 720,957.12 Total accumulated over week 33/2023 16,267 181.4316 2,951,347.26 Total accumulated during the repurchase program 41,234 186.6222 7,695,180.09

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of Concentric. Following the above acquisitions, Concentric's holding of own shares amounts to 351,822 shares as of 18 August 2023. The total number of shares in Concentric, including the own shares, is 38,297,600 and the number of outstanding shares, excluding the own shares, is 37,945,778.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

This information is information that Concentric AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 CET on 22nd August 2023.

