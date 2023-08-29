Repurchases of shares by Concentric AB during week 34, 2023

REDDITCH, England, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 21 August 2023 and 25 August 2023 Concentric AB (LEI code 5493002G9GMTKIP3PW19) ("Concentric") has repurchased in total 29,468 own shares (ISIN: SE0003950864) as part of the repurchase program initiated by the Board.

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 3,519,172 own shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 150,000,000 that Concentric announced on 26 July 2023. The repurchase program, which runs between 31 July 2023 and 31 March 2024, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Concentric shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date: Aggregated daily volume (number of shares): Weighted average share price per day (SEK): Total daily transaction value (SEK): 21 August 2023 5,628 171.1080 962,995.82 22 August 2023 5,648 171.2146 967,020.06 23 August 2023 4,392 175.4544 770,595.72 24 August 2023 6,800 172.7113 1,174,436.84 25 August 2023 7,000 170.1288 1,190,901.60 Total accumulated over week 34/2023 29,468 171.9136 5,065,950.05 Total accumulated during the repurchase program 70,702 180.4918 12,761,130.14

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of Concentric. Following the above acquisitions, Concentric's holding of own shares amounts to 381,290 shares as of 25 August 2023. The total number of shares in Concentric, including the own shares, is 38,297,600 and the number of outstanding shares, excluding the own shares, is 37,916,310.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

For further information, please contact Marcus Whitehouse, Tel: +44 121 445 6545 or E-mail: [email protected]

This information is information that Concentric AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 CET on 29th August 2023.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1643/3824453/2254444.pdf Release https://mb.cision.com/Public/1643/3824453/9c3c407cfbfc8774.pdf Concentric Transactions 20230821 to 20230825

SOURCE Concentric AB