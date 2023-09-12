Repurchases of shares by Concentric AB during week 36, 2023

REDDITCH, England, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 4 September 2023 and 8 September 2023 Concentric AB (LEI code 5493002G9GMTKIP3PW19) ("Concentric") has repurchased in total 32,500 own shares (ISIN: SE0003950864) as part of the repurchase program initiated by the Board.

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 3,519,172 own shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 150,000,000 that Concentric announced on 26 July 2023. The repurchase program, which runs between 31 July 2023 and 31 March 2024, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Concentric shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date: Aggregated daily volume (number of shares): Weighted average share price per day (SEK): Total daily transaction value (SEK): 4 September 2023 6,500 171.0645 1,111,919.25 5 September 2023 6,500 166.9638 1,085,264.70 6 September 2023 6,500 164.3013 1,067,958.45 7 September 2023 6,500 163.8851 1,065,253.15 8 September 2023 6,500 164.2014 1,067,309.10 Total accumulated over week 36/2023 32,500 166.0832 5,397,704.65 Total accumulated during the repurchase program 131,186 174.9064 22,945,270.85

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of Concentric. Following the above acquisitions, Concentric's holding of own shares amounts to 441,774 shares as of 8 September 2023. The total number of shares in Concentric, including the own shares, is 38,297,600 and the number of outstanding shares, excluding the own shares, is 37,855,826.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

For further information, please contact Marcus Whitehouse, Tel: +44 121 445 6545 or E-mail: [email protected]

This information is information that Concentric AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 CET on 12th September 2023.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1643/3832505/2285168.pdf Release https://mb.cision.com/Public/1643/3832505/9dbe06ec46839412.pdf Concentric Transactions 20230904 to 20230908

SOURCE Concentric AB