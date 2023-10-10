Repurchases of shares by Concentric AB during week 40, 2023

REDDITCH, England, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 2 October 2023 and 6 October 2023 Concentric AB (LEI code 5493002G9GMTKIP3PW19) ("Concentric") has repurchased in total 21,744 own shares (ISIN: SE0003950864) as part of the repurchase program initiated by the Board.

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 3,519,172 own shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 150,000,000 that Concentric announced on 26 July 2023. The repurchase program, which runs between 31 July 2023 and 31 March 2024, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Concentric shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date: Aggregated daily volume

(number of shares): Weighted average share

price per day (SEK): Total daily transaction

value (SEK): 2 October 2023 4,500 163.8012 737,105.40 3 October 2023 4,500 164.1281 738,576.45 4 October 2023 4,244 163.4048 693,489.97 5 October 2023 4,500 168.0711 756,319.95 6 October 2023 4,000 163.8161 655,264.40 Total accumulated over

week 40/2023 21,744 164.6779 3,580,756.17 Total accumulated during

the repurchase program 229,361 170.4761 39,100,568.47

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of Concentric. Following the above acquisitions, Concentric's holding of own shares amounts to 539,949 shares as of 6 October 2023. The total number of shares in Concentric, including the own shares, is 38,297,600 and the number of outstanding shares, excluding the own shares, is 37,757,651.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

For further information, please contact Marcus Whitehouse, Tel: +44 121 445 6545 or E-mail: [email protected]

This information is information that Concentric AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 CET on 10th October 2023.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1643/3849821/2345526.pdf Release https://mb.cision.com/Public/1643/3849821/bf399b65328ad930.pdf Concentric Transactions 20231002 to 20231006

SOURCE Concentric AB