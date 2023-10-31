Repurchases of shares by Concentric AB during week 43, 2023

REDDITCH, England, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 23 October 2023 and 27 October 2023 Concentric AB (LEI code 5493002G9GMTKIP3PW19) ("Concentric") has repurchased in total 26,017 own shares (ISIN: SE0003950864) as part of the repurchase program initiated by the Board.

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 3,519,172 own shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 150,000,000 that Concentric announced on 26 July 2023. The repurchase program, which runs between 31 July 2023 and 31 March 2024, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Concentric shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date: Aggregated daily volume (number of shares): Weighted average share price per day (SEK): Total daily transaction value (SEK): 23 October 2023 3,349 148.7105 498,031.46 24 October 2023 5,071 149.1867 756,525.76 25 October 2023 5,451 147.7442 805,353.63 26 October 2023 6,449 152.3463 982,481.29 27 October 2023 5,697 152.5461 869,055.13 Total accumulated over week 43/2023 26,017 150.3420 3,911,447.27 Total accumulated during the repurchase program 286,054 167.2838 47,852,197.53

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of Concentric. Following the above acquisitions, Concentric's holding of own shares amounts to 596,642 shares as of 27 October 2023. The total number of shares in Concentric, including the own shares, is 38,297,600 and the number of outstanding shares, excluding the own shares, is 37,700,958.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

For further information, please contact



Marcus Whitehouse,

Tel: +44 121 445 6545

E-mail: [email protected]

This information is information that Concentric AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 CET on 31st October 2023.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1643/3865093/2392730.pdf Release https://mb.cision.com/Public/1643/3865093/81a979f96bb962fc.pdf Concentric Transactions 20231023 to 20231027

SOURCE Concentric AB