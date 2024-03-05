Repurchases of shares by Concentric AB during week 9, 2024

REDDITCH, England, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 26 February 2024 and 1 March 2024 Concentric AB (LEI code 5493002G9GMTKIP3PW19) ("Concentric") has repurchased in total 23,101 own shares (ISIN: SE0003950864) as part of the repurchase program initiated by the Board.

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 3,519,172 own shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 150,000,000 that Concentric announced on 26 July 2023. The repurchase program, which runs between 31 July 2023 and 31 March 2024, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Concentric shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date: Aggregated daily volume

(number of shares): Weighted average

share price per day

(SEK): Total daily transaction

value (SEK): 26 February 2024 6,000 179.7919 1,078,751.40 27 February 2024 4,776 178.2852 851,490.12 28 February 2024 3,005 179.3084 538,821.74 29 February 2024 6,000 180.0563 1,080,337.80 1 March 2024 3,320 178.9579 594,140.23 Total accumulated over week 9/2024 23,101 179.3663 4,143,541.29 Total accumulated during the repurchase program 189,569 171.3218 32,477,308.93

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of Concentric. Following the above acquisitions, Concentric's holding of own shares amounts to 1,104,020 shares as of 1 March 2024. The total number of shares in Concentric, including the own shares, is 38,297,600 and the number of outstanding shares, excluding the own shares, is 37,193,580.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

For further information, please contact Marcus Whitehouse, Tel: +44 121 445 6545 or E-mail: [email protected]

This information is information that Concentric AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 CET on 5th March 2024.

