Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 10, 2026

EQT

Mar 09, 2026, 15:23 ET

STOCKHOLM, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 4 March 2026 and 6 March 2026 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 207,024 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 3,005,071 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 4 March 2026. The repurchase program, which runs between 4 March 2026 and 8 May 2026, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date:

Aggregated volume
(number of shares):

Weighted average
share price per day
(SEK):

Aggregated
transaction value
(SEK):

                                   

4 March 2026

 

67,553

281.9039

 

19,043,454.16

 

                                   

5 March 2026

 

70,000

 

287.7996

 

20,145,972.00

 

                                   

6 March 2026

 

69,471

 

288.0722

 

20,012,663.81

 

Total accumulated
over week 10

207,024

285.9673

 

59,202,089.96

 

Total accumulated
during the
repurchase program

207,024

285.9673

 

59,202,089.96

 

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 6 March 2026, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.

Ordinary shares

                                   

Total

                                   

Number of issued shares1

 

1,235,107,956

 

1,235,107,956

 

                                   

Number of shares owned by EQT AB2 

 

62,407,059

 

62,407,059

 

                                   

Number of outstanding shares

 

1,172,700,897

 

1,172,700,897

 

1) Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB
2) EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, [email protected], +46 8 506 55 334

