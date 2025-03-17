Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 11, 2025

STOCKHOLM, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 12 March 2025 and 14 March 2025 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 345,000 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 4,931,018 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 11 March 2025. The repurchase program, which runs between 12 March 2025 and 16 May 2025, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date:

Aggregated volume 
(number of shares):

Weighted average 
share price per day
(SEK):

Aggregated 
transaction value
(SEK):

12 March 2025

115,000

307.2624

35,335,176.00

13 March 2025

115,000

308.4788

35,475,062.00

14 March 2025

115,000

310.7410

35,735,215.00

Total accumulated 
over week 11

345,000

308.8274

106,545,453.00

Total accumulated 
during the repurchase
program

345,000

308.8274

106,545,453.00

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 14 March 2025, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.

Ordinary shares

Class C shares1

Total     

Number of issued shares2

1,241,510,911

496,056

1,242,006,967

Number of shares owned by EQT AB3 

60,269,191

-

 

60,269,191

Number of outstanding shares

1,181,241,720

496,056

1,181,737,776

1) Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote

2) Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB

3) EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings

 

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, [email protected], +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-11--2025,c4120031

The following files are available for download:

