Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 12, 2026

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EQT

Mar 23, 2026, 14:27 ET

STOCKHOLM, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 16 March 2026 and 20 March 2026 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 346,952 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 3,005,071 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 4 March 2026. The repurchase program, which runs between 4 March 2026 and 8 May 2026, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

                                   

                                   

Date:

                                   

Aggregated volume (number of shares):

                                   

Weighted average share price per day (SEK):

                                   

Aggregated transaction value (SEK):

                                               

                                   

16 March 2026

 

64,878

 

280.3836

 

18,190,727.20

 

                                   

17 March 2026

 

69,802

 

282.5350

 

19,721,508.07

 

                                   

18 March 2026

 

68,272

 

287.8639

 

19,653,044.18

 

                                   

19 March 2026

 

72,000

 

279.3694

 

20,114,596.80

 

                                   

20 March 2026

 

72,000

 

276.0351

 

19,874,527.20

 

                                   

Total accumulated over week 12

 

346,952

 

281.1755

 

97,554,403.45

 

                                   

Total accumulated during the repurchase program

 

903,952

 

281.2248

 

254,213,720.41

 

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 20 March 2026, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.


                                   

Ordinary shares

                                   

Total

                                               

                                   

Number of issued shares1

 

1,235,107,956

 

1,235,107,956

 

                                   

Number of shares owned by EQT AB2 

 

63,103,987

 

63,103,987

 

                                   

Number of outstanding shares

 

1,172,003,969

 

1,172,003,969

 

1) Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB
2) EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, [email protected], +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-12--2026,c4325244

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