Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 13, 2026

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EQT

Mar 30, 2026, 14:28 ET

STOCKHOLM, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 23 March 2026 and 27 March 2026 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 383,448 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 3,005,071 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 4 March 2026. The repurchase program, which runs between 4 March 2026 and 8 May 2026, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

                                   

                                   

Date:

                                   

Aggregated volume

(number of shares):

                                   

Weighted average

share price per day

(SEK):

                                   

Aggregated

transaction value

(SEK):

                                               

                                   

23 March 2026

 

80,000

 

271.3262

 

 

21,706,096.00

                                   

24 March 2026

 

80,000

 

272.4948

 

 

21,799,584.00

                                   

25 March 2026

 

74,000

 

283.9277

 

 

21,010,649.80

                                   

26 March 2026

 

74,448

 

287.4457

 

 

21,399,757.47

                                   

27 March 2026

 

75,000

 

277.8474

 

 

20,838,555.00

                                   

Total accumulated over week 13

 

383,448

 

278.4071

 

 

106,754,642.27

                                   

Total accumulated during the repurchase program

 

1,287,400

 

280.3856

 

 

360,968,362.68

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 27 March 2026, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.

                                   

Ordinary shares

                                   

 

                       Total                         

                                   

Number of issued shares1

 

1,235,107,956

 

 

1,235,107,956

                                   

Number of shares owned by EQT AB2 

 

63,487,435

 

 

63,487,435

                                   

Number of outstanding shares

 

1,171,620,521

 

 

1,171,620,521

1) Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB
2) EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, [email protected], +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-13--2026,c4328814

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