Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 13, 2026

STOCKHOLM, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 23 March 2026 and 27 March 2026 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 383,448 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 3,005,071 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 4 March 2026. The repurchase program, which runs between 4 March 2026 and 8 May 2026, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date: Aggregated volume (number of shares): Weighted average share price per day (SEK): Aggregated transaction value (SEK): 23 March 2026 80,000 271.3262 21,706,096.00 24 March 2026 80,000 272.4948 21,799,584.00 25 March 2026 74,000 283.9277 21,010,649.80 26 March 2026 74,448 287.4457 21,399,757.47 27 March 2026 75,000 277.8474 20,838,555.00 Total accumulated over week 13 383,448 278.4071 106,754,642.27 Total accumulated during the repurchase program 1,287,400 280.3856 360,968,362.68

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 27 March 2026, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.



Ordinary shares Total Number of issued shares1 1,235,107,956 1,235,107,956 Number of shares owned by EQT AB2 63,487,435 63,487,435 Number of outstanding shares 1,171,620,521 1,171,620,521

1) Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB

2) EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15

EQT Press Office, [email protected], +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-13--2026,c4328814

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