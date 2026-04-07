Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 14, 2026

STOCKHOLM, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 30 March 2026 and 2 April 2026 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 252,671 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 3,005,071 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 4 March 2026. The repurchase program, which runs between 4 March 2026 and 8 May 2026, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date: Aggregated volume

(number of shares): Weighted average share

price per day (SEK): Aggregated transaction

value (SEK): 30 March 2026 74,843 279.4077 20,911,710.49 31 March 2026 75,000 286.9640 21,522,300.00 1 April 2026 67,555 291.3451 19,681,818.23 2 April 2026 35,273 285.7771 10,080,215.65 Total accumulated over week 14 252,671 285.7314 72,196,044.37 Total accumulated during the

repurchase program 1,540,071 281.2627 433,164,407.05

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 2 April 2026, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.



Ordinary shares Total Number of issued shares1 1,235,107,956 1,235,107,956 Number of shares owned by EQT AB2 63,740,106 63,740,106 Number of outstanding shares 1,171,367,850 1,171,367,850

1) Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB

2) EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15

EQT Press Office, [email protected], +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-14--2026,c4331449

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