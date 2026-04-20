Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 16, 2026

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 13 April 2026 and 17 April 2026 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 318,372 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 3,005,071 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 4 March 2026. The repurchase program, which runs between 4 March 2026 and 8 May 2026, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date: Aggregated volume (number of shares): Weighted average share price per day (SEK): Aggregated transaction value (SEK): 13 April 2026 63,000 293.7882 18,508,656.60 14 April 2026 63,372 298.4175 18,911,313.81 15 April 2026 64,000 305.1663 19,530,643.20 16 April 2026 64,000 311.8934 19,961,177.60 17 April 2026 64,000 320.2770 20,497,728.00 Total accumulated over week 16 318,372 305.9613 97,409,519.21 Total accumulated during the repurchase program 2 111 238 286.4978 604,865,177.76

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 17 April 2026, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.



Ordinary shares Total Number of issued shares1 1,235,107,956 1,235,107,956 Number of shares owned by EQT AB2 64,311,273 64,311,273 Number of outstanding shares 1,170,796,683 1,170,796,683

1) Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB

2) EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15

EQT Press Office, [email protected], +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-16--2026,c4337261

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