Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 18, 2024

News provided by

EQT

May 06, 2024, 14:32 ET

STOCKHOLM, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 29 April 2024 and 3 May 2024 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased 338,244 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 2,154,000 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 1,000,000,000 that EQT announced on 22 April 2024. The repurchase program, which runs between 23 April 2024 and 24 May 2024, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

                                   

                                   

Date:

Aggregated daily
volume (number of
shares):

Weighted average
share price per day
(SEK):

Total daily
transaction value
(SEK):        

                                   

29 April 2024

 

95,659

 

299.2308

 

28,624,119.10

                                   

30 April 2024

 

59,252

 

300.3904

 

17,798,731.98

                                   

2 May 2024

 

89,365

 

296.0365

 

26,455,301.82

                                   

3 May 2024

 

93,968

 

302.9461

 

28,467,239.12

                                   

Total accumulated over week 18/2024

 

338,244

 

299.6221

 

101,345,392.03

                                   

Total accumulated during the repurchase program

 

736,778

 

297.2848

 

219,032,875.57

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 3 May 2024, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.

Ordinary shares

Class C shares1

Total                        

                                   

Number of issued shares

 

1,245,048,412

 

881,555

 

1,245,929,967

                                   

Number of shares owned by EQT AB2

 

61,211,607

 

-

 

61,211,607

                                   

Number of outstanding shares

 

1,183,836,805

 

881,555

 

1,184,718,360

1) Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote.
2) EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15 
EQT Press Office, [email protected], +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-18--2024,c3974245

The following files are available for download:

Also from this source

EQT to acquire WSO2, a leading global provider of digital transformation technologies

EQT is pleased to announce that BPEA Fund VIII ("EQT Private Capital Asia") has agreed to acquire WSO2 (the "Company") from existing shareholders....

Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 17, 2024

Between 23 April 2024 and 26 April 2024 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased 398,534 own ordinary shares (ISIN:...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics