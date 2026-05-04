Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 18, 2026

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EQT

May 04, 2026, 12:20 ET

STOCKHOLM, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 27 April 2026 and 30 April 2026 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 243,457 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 3,005,071 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 4 March 2026. The repurchase program, which runs between 4 March 2026 and 8 May 2026, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

                                   

                                   

Date:

                                   

Aggregated volume (number of shares):

                                   

Weighted average share price per day (SEK):

                                   

Aggregated transaction value (SEK):

                                   

27 April 2026

 

64,000

 

313.8256

 

20,084,838.40

                                   

28 April 2026

 

71,457

 

309.6492

 

22,126,602.88

                                   

29 April 2026

 

72,000

 

305.5418

 

21,999,009.60

                                   

30 April 2026

 

36,000

 

297.2442

 

10,700,791.20

                                   

Total accumulated over week 18

 

243,457

 

307.6980

 

74,911,242.08

                                   

Total accumulated during the repurchase program

 

2,674,065

 

292.5161

 

782,206,987.62

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 30 April 2026, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.

                                   

Ordinary shares

                                   

Total

                                   

Number of issued shares1

1,235,107,956

 

1,235,107,956

                                   

Number of shares owned by EQT AB2 

 

64,874,100

 

64,874,100

                                   

Number of outstanding shares

 

1,170,233,856

 

1,170,233,856

1) Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB
2) EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, [email protected], +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-18--2026,c4343823

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