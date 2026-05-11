Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 19, 2026. The current share buyback program has been finalized

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EQT

May 11, 2026, 12:39 ET

STOCKHOLM, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 4 May 2026 and 8 May 2026 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 331,006 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455). In total, 3,005,071 shares, for an amount of SEK 885,581,100, have been repurchased and as a result, the current program has been finalized.

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 3,005,071 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 4 March 2026. The repurchase program, which ran between 4 March 2026 and 8 May 2026, was carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

                                   

                                   

Date:

                                   

Aggregated volume (number of shares):

                                   

Weighted average share price per day (SEK):

                                   

Aggregated transaction value (SEK):

                                               

                                   

4 May 2026

 

69,000

 

307.1257

 

21,191,673.30

                                   

5 May 2026

 

66,000

 

311.1753

 

20,537,569.80

                                   

6 May 2026

 

66,000

 

320.2485

 

21,136,401.00

                                   

7 May 2026

 

68,000

 

313.7548

 

21,335,326.40

                                   

8 May 2026

 

62,006

 

309.2143

 

19,173,141.89

                                   

Total accumulated over week 19

 

331,006

 

312.3028

 

103,374,112.39

                                   

Total accumulated during the repurchase program

 

3,005,071

 

294.6956

 

885,581,100.01

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 8 May 2026, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.

                                   

Ordinary shares

                                   

Total

                                   

Number of issued shares1

 

1,235,107,956

 

1,235,107,956

                                   

Number of shares owned by EQT AB2 

 

65,206,945

 

65,206,945

                                   

Number of outstanding shares

 

1,169,901,011

 

1,169,901,011

1) Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB
2) EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-19--2026--the-current-share-buyback-program-has-been-fin,c4347342

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