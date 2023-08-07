Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 31, 2023

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 31 July 2023 and 4 August 2023 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 364,176 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455) as part of the repurchase program initiated by the Board.

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 1,800,000 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 500,000,000 that EQT announced on 14 July 2023. The repurchase program, which runs between 17 July 2023 and 25 August 2023, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date: Aggregated daily volume (number of shares): Weighted average share price per day (SEK): Total daily transaction value (SEK): 31 July 2023 67,177 250.0411 16,707,011.00 1 August 2023 74,119 243.0007 18,010,968.90 2 August 2023 75,376 238.2930 17,961,573.20 3 August 2023 73,129 237.4983 17,368,013.20 4 August 2023 74,375 238.0387 17,704,128.30 Total accumulated over week 31/2023 364,176 241.2067 87,841,691.20 Total accumulated during the repurchase program 1,126,437 240.1676 270,533,714.10

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT. Following the above acquisitions, EQT's holding of own ordinary shares amounts to 1,126,437 ordinary shares as of 4 August 2023. The total number of shares in EQT, including the own shares, is 1,186,623,591 and the number of outstanding shares, excluding the own shares, is 1,185,497,154.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

