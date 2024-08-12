Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 32, 2024

EQT

Aug 12, 2024, 12:15 ET

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 5 August 2024 and 9 August 2024 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 384,162 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 2,000,000 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 1,000,000,000 that EQT announced on 27 May 2024. The repurchase program, which runs between 19 July 2024 and 23 August 2024, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

                                   

                                   

Date:

                                   

Aggregated volume
(number of shares):

                                   

Weighted average
share price per day
(SEK):

                                   

Aggregated
transaction value
(SEK):

                                   

5 August 2024

 

75,162

 

297.4237

 

22,354,960.14

                                   

6 August 2024

 

78,000

 

303.5570

 

23,677,446.00

                                   

7 August 2024

 

77,000

 

315.0490

 

24,258,773.00

                                   

8 August 2024

 

77,000

 

310.9165

 

23,940,570.50

                                   

9 August 2024

 

77,000

 

317.7348

 

24 465 579.60

                                   

Total accumulated over week 32

 

384,162

 

308.9773

 

118,697,329.24

                                   

Total accumulated during the
 repurchase program

 

1,239,515

 

326.2632

 

404,408,105.70

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 9 August 2024, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.

                                   

Ordinary shares

                                   

Class C shares1

                                   

Total

                                   

Number of issued shares

 

1,241,125,412

 

881,555

 

1,242,006,967

                                   

Number of shares owned by EQT AB2 

 

59,915,722

 

-

 

59,915,722

                                   

Number of outstanding shares

 

1,181,209,690

 

881,555

 

1,182,091,245

1 Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote.

2 EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, [email protected], +46 8 506 55 334

