Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 35, 2025

EQT

Sep 01, 2025

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 25 August 2025 and 29 August 2025 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 552,127 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 5,535,521 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 27 May 2025. The repurchase program, which runs between 18 July 2025 and 26 September 2025, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date:

Aggregated volume
(number of shares):

Weighted average
share price per day
(SEK):

Aggregated
transaction value
(SEK):   

25 August 2025

111,000

345.9869

38,404,545.90

26 August 2025

111,000

342.1535

37,979,038.50

27 August 2025

111,000

342.8767

38,059,313.70

28 August 2025

108,127

342.9958

37,087,106.87

29 August 2025

111,000

342.1971

37,983,878.10

Total accumulated over week 35

552,127

343.2433

189,513,883.07

Total accumulated during the repurchase program 

3,331,765

337.0614

1,123,009,471.93

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 29 August 2025, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.

Ordinary shares

Class C shares1

Total   

Number of issued shares2

1,234,611,900

496,056

1,235,107,956

Number of shares owned by EQT AB3 

61,254,375

-

61,254,375

Number of outstanding shares

1,173,357,525

496,056

1,173,853,581

1 Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote

2 Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB

3 EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings

 

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, +46 8 506 55 334

