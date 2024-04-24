rePurpose Global Acquires Sustainability Software Platform Bluebird Climate

This acquisition accelerates rePurpose Global's ambition of becoming the leading circularity and sustainability action platform for consumer brands worldwide

NEW YORK, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- rePurpose Global , the leading plastic action platform, announced today the acquisition of Bluebird Climate , a sustainability software company that helps consumer brands assess, improve, and transparently communicate the environmental performance of their products, ingredients, and packaging.

Founded in 2021 by Jamie McCroskery, Anisha Gupta, and Dennis Lee, Bluebird Climate has developed an industry-leading software platform that offers on-demand Lifecycle Assessments, packaging waste & recyclability analysis, and consumer transparency tools for the CPG & consumer goods industry. To date, the company has supported more than 100 leading brands spanning beauty, personal care, wellness, and supplements, such as Krave Beauty, Ritual, Summer Fridays, Glow Recipe, ILIA, Dieux Skin, Experiment Beauty, Versed, and Doré, to develop and optimize 1000+ products leveraging its proprietary sustainability and supply chain datasets across carbon, waste, and recyclability dimensions.

Building on its foundational expertise in enabling companies to take holistic action on their plastic footprint, this acquisition will broaden rePurpose Global's capabilities and accelerate its roadmap of becoming a one-stop platform to help consumer brands meet growing demands for climate action, waste reduction, and supply chain transparency from consumers, retailers, and regulators worldwide.

"Over the past three years at Bluebird, we've built an incredibly powerful sustainability platform as well as partnerships with hundreds of leading brands. The impact that we have enabled is deeply consequential, and I'm proud of our amazing team and immensely grateful to all of our investors, advisors, and evangelist customers who have helped us along the way. We've been big fans of the talented team and ambitious mission behind rePurpose Global ever since we first met them, and cannot imagine a better home for Bluebird to continue scaling its reach and build a one-stop stop for sustainability action that companies really need," remarked Jamie McCroskery, Co-Founder and CEO of Bluebird Climate.

Svanika Balasubramanian, CEO of rePurpose Global shared, "Since day one at rePurpose, our vision has been to create a space where creators, leaders, and doers come together and tackle the most pressing social and environmental crises facing our world. Our acquisition of Bluebird Climate brings us one step closer to fully realizing this ambition. The team at Bluebird has a tremendous track record, and with our combined expertise, we are confident to bring to life a set of solutions across sustainability analysis, compliance, and action that enables brands to confidently take on these existential challenges."

In the coming months, the combined entity will focus on expanding Bluebird Climate's functionalities and continuing to serve its existing roster of customers and partners, while integrating the platform into rePurpose Global's technology stack. In addition, while Bluebird has focused primarily on beauty, wellness, and personal care use cases so far, rePurpose Global aims to extend the platform's methodologies and features to home care, food and beverage, and apparel industries.

Mia Davis, an impact executive, rePurpose Global advisor and the Co-Founder of Pact Collective, added "As sustainability regulations and retailer requirements become both more common and more meaningful, a brand's understanding of its material use, packaging end-of-life and overall environmental impact has gone from an elective to an imperative. I am thrilled to see that rePurpose and Bluebird have joined forces, and know that this integration will help brands make more informed packaging decisions."

ABOUT REPURPOSE GLOBAL

rePurpose Global is the world's leading Plastic Action Platform, bringing together brands, consumers, innovators, and policymakers to collectively combat the plastic waste crisis. Through its pioneering solutions across the circular economy value chain, the organization has helped more than 300 companies measure, reduce, and take action on their plastic footprints, while driving systems change on a global scale.

rePurpose Impact Projects have recovered over 25 million kilograms of plastic waste from the environment to date, protecting vulnerable coastal regions across the Americas, Africa, and Asia. In doing so, the organization has enabled the delivery of waste management services to millions of people across the world, while positively impacting the lives of thousands of marginalized waste workers.

Founded in 2016, rePurpose Global now employs over 70 full-time team members across offices worldwide. For more information, please visit https://repurpose.global/ .

