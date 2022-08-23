Repurpose Your Life Retreat Brings A Calm Breath of Healing to NYC Hustle Culture

September 17, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental activist Isabel Varela is launching her first retreat, Repurpose Your Life, on September 17, 2022. Taking place in the heart of NYC, the interactive and wholly immersive event will create space for participants to reconnect, heal, and join a community of like-minded individuals who aim to prioritize health and wellness in the City that never sleeps.

Varela is a commemorated keynote speaker, life coach, master tailor, and tireless sustainability champion who regularly shares her experiences of overcoming addiction and debt. This retreat will be her most well-rounded initiative yet, combining all of her passions to connect with others: sustainability, fitness, plant-based food, herbal remedies, mindfulness, meditation, and overall wellness.

Repurpose Your Life Retreat will open its doors at 11:00 a.m., with a kick-off welcome ceremony at 11:30 a.m. and classes beginning at 12:00 p.m. The retreat will feature a variety of vendors and wellness experts alongside Varela (like Hi Goose Vintage owner Amber Harkonen , Sunseed Intuitive Sound Energy , and Drink Caribbean owner Zoi Wiley ), the day will transition from yoga to mindful eating to music and art to meditation hour with complimentary journals – there will be plenty of opportunities for mingling, connecting, and taking a restorative breath in between.

Full-day commitment isn't required or mandated: Attendees are free to come and go as they please, with prices ranging anywhere from $35 for an individual vulnerability circle/journaling ticket to $175 full-day pass (Limited early bird pricing will be available for sale in August)

To purchase your tickets to join the Repurpose Your Life community, please follow this link .

About Isabel Varela :

Isabel Varela began her career as a fashion designer in her mid-twenties with the intent on becoming a global sensation. As she began to learn more about the fashion industry, her dreams came crashing down as she found herself in $100K debt. Today, she is a sustainable designer, artist, advocate, keynote speaker, and life coach. Isabel leverages her platform to help others hang up their addiction and tap into the only solution to self-destructive behavior – self-love. The Repurpose Your Life retreat will be her first of many. Visit Isabelvarela.com to join her community.

SOURCE Isabel Varela