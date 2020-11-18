Reputable Home Buyers in Philadelphia, We Just Buy Houses, Purchasing Homes for Cash and Helping Homeowners Find Solutions to Their Challenges

We Just Buy Houses is a real estate company based in Pennsylvania specializing in helping distressed homeowners. With over 20 years of industry experience, We Just Buy Houses are experts in assisting homeowners in getting out of difficult situations and selling their properties fast, for cash, and on their terms.

WEST NEWTON, Pa., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Selling a house can be a stressful, time-consuming, and expensive process. That's where the team at We Just Buy Houses steps in - to eliminate the stress and provide homeowners with the peace of mind that comes with knowing that everything is taken care of.

Selling a property to We Just Buy Houses means there are no requirements to pay for repairs or renovations, waste time waiting for a potential buyer, waiting for buyer financing, and, most importantly, no hidden fees or commissions. Whether it's foreclosure, divorce, relocating, or tired of dealing with difficult tenants, We Just Buy Houses can help - regardless of the situation.

We Just Buy Houses was founded by Mark Irwin and Ken Bucholz, who met in high school. They shared a passion for construction and real estate and worked their summers at Mark's father's construction company and their winters at Ken's aunt's real estate brokerage.

A few years later, their passion for real estate turned into a business partnership and We Just Buy Houses' eventual creation. Since then, the duo has worked tirelessly to become a leading home buyer.

They contribute a large part of their success in buying houses to living in the areas they work in. Ken lives in Bucks County and Mark in Montgomery County. Being a part of the communities they work in gives them a direct advantage when purchasing homes in those areas.

Selling a home to We Just Buy Houses is simple, starting with a quick phone call to discuss the property's details. If the home meets the company's buying criteria, someone will get in touch to set up an in-person appointment, after which they will present a fair, written, and no-obligation cash offer.

Should the offer be accepted, We Buy Houses will close at a local reputable title company in as little as seven days or based on the homeowner's circumstances and requirements. We buy houses in Philadelphia. We Just Buy Houses can help you if you've been thinking, "I need to sell a house for cash in Philadelphia".

Those interested in learning more about home buyers in Philadelphia are invited to reach out to We Just Buy Houses by filling out a form on their website at https://www.wejustbuyhouses.com/.

Contact Name: Mark Irwin

Email: [email protected]

We Just Buy Houses Logo

We Just Buy Houses Logo

How We Just Buy Houses' Process Works

Why Selling To We Just Buy Houses Is The Best Option

