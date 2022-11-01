Reputation Appoints Liz Carter as Chief Marketing Officer

ServiceMax and SuccessFactors veteran to lead Reputation's global marketing organization through its next phase of growth

SAN RAMON, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reputation , the global leader in reputation experience management, today welcomes Liz Carter as its new Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Carter will draw upon her extensive experience to grow and scale Reputation's global marketing function, drive broader brand awareness and advance the organization's mission of managing consumer feedback from acquisition to loyalty.

"Liz is a talented leader who will help our organization continue to strengthen our brand awareness and market position. Her background within the tech industry is the type of experience that I believe will greatly benefit Reputation as it continues on its next phase of growth," said Joe Fuca, CEO of Reputation, "I am delighted to welcome her to our executive team, we are lucky to have her join our organization."

An experienced marketing leader, Liz has built and managed high-performing teams that deliver results across demand generation, communications, corporate events, field marketing and thought leadership. She joins Reputation from ServiceMax, where she most recently led the organization's global marketing function. Before being promoted to the senior leadership team, Liz built out the field marketing and corporate events departments and supported the organization through two major transitions: an acquisition by GE Digital in 2017 and then a majority stake investment from private equity firm Silver Lake in 2019.

Before joining ServiceMax, Liz was a Senior Event Marketing Manager at SuccessFactors. She supported SuccessFactors' goals of high growth and IPO through events, and developed corporate event programs like SuccessConnect, SuccessFactors' annual user conference. She joined SuccessFactors after spending several years in events marketing at Internet Security Systems. Liz holds an English degree from Vanderbilt University.

"As a marketer, I know firsthand how important it is to have a strong grasp on the voice of the customer, from acquisition to retention. This, combined with my many years in marketing for SaaS and technology companies give me a unique perspective on how Reputation can scale its brand reach, thought leadership and expansion into new markets. Reputation's ability to manage feedback throughout the customer journey in an all-in-one SaaS platform serves a critical need for marketers who in today's environment have a unique opportunity to strengthen not only their brand through the voice of their customers but also their products, solutions, and customer experience," said Liz Carter, Reputation CMO.

Outside of her CMO role, Liz is actively involved in the Silicon Valley community, serving on the board of Razing the Bar , an organization that provides comprehensive mentorship and housing support services to current and former foster youth, as well as other under-resourced youth populations.

For more information on Reputation's products and services, please visit reputation.com.

About Reputation

Reputation is the only platform that manages consumer feedback from acquisition to loyalty. Functioning as a business' eyes and ears in the spaces where customers talk, post, review, and recommend, Reputation analyzes vast amounts of public and private feedback data to uncover predictive insights for companies to act on and improve the customer experience. Backed by Marlin Equity Partners, Bessemer Ventures, and Kleiner Perkins, Reputation turns consumer feedback into fuel to grow businesses around the world. Visit reputation.com to learn more.

