Reputation Appoints New CTO To Spearhead AI Product Innovation

Reputation

09 Jan, 2024

New Technology Leadership Accelerates Platform and Product Development for Customer Performance and Success

SAN RAMON, Calif., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reputation, the global leader in reputation performance management, today announced the appointment of Shantanu Sarkar as Chief Technology Officer, effective immediately.

Shantanu Sarkar, Chief Technology Officer at Reputation
Shantanu Sarkar has led product and engineering teams at public and private organizations through critical phases of business transformation and revenue growth. He was previously Vice President and Managing Director of Cockpit Software Solutions at Aptiv. He also served in key leadership roles at Amazon AI (Alexa), Poly (formerly Plantronics), and Cisco. Shantanu joins Reputation with over 150 patents to his credit, he is an expert in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, SaaS, and Connected Devices.

"Shantanu's outstanding track record as a product innovator and business leader is the perfect match for Reputation's next phase of growth," said Joe Burton, CEO of Reputation. "The company is poised for massive scale, and our new CTO has the right experience to lead our innovation efforts during this phase. As we enter the era of Artificial Intelligence, I am eager to ramp up product and development initiatives to serve our global customers with cutting-edge AI."

In his new role, Shantanu will play a pivotal role in shaping Reputation's future by guiding its product strategy to seamlessly enhance the company's reputation performance platform and industry-leading Reputation Score, a proprietary algorithm backed by Artificial Intelligence that helps companies manage their reputation performance based on public and private consumer review and experience data, down to the location level.

"I am thrilled to join Reputation at a time when generative AI and innovation are impacting companies at an unprecedented rate," said Shantanu Sarkar, CTO of Reputation. "With Reputation's proven leadership in reputation management, proprietary Reputation Score that customers use to drive profitability, and more than a decade of public review data, I knew Reputation has something special that other companies do not. I look forward to bringing my expertise to help continue to grow our impact for global customers."

Shantanu holds a master's degree in Computer and Information Science from Ohio State University and a bachelor's from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur.

To learn more about the Reputation and its leadership team please visit https://reputation.com/our-leadership/.

About Reputation
Reputation is the only platform that manages consumer feedback from acquisition to loyalty. Functioning as a business' eyes and ears in the spaces where customers talk, post, review, and recommend, Reputation AI-powered product stack analyzes vast amounts of public and private feedback data to uncover predictive insights for companies to act on and improve the customer experience. Backed by Marlin Equity Partners, Bessemer Ventures, and Kleiner Perkins, Reputation turns consumer feedback into fuel to grow businesses around the world. Visit reputation.com to learn more.

