Reputation Grows Leadership Team, Adding a New Chief Customer Officer and First-Ever Head of Artificial Intelligence

SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reputation , the global leader in reputation experience management, today announces that it is staffing up with two leadership hires. Pam Dodrill has been named Chief Customer Officer, focused on championing the experience of Reputation's fast-growing customer base. Brad Null, a data scientist expert and UCLA artificial intelligence professor, will return as the first-ever Head of Artificial Intelligence, where he will foster innovation through future-forward solutions to enhance the Reputation platform.

"As a customer-obsessed organization, we knew we needed a leader who truly understands the customer success functions across an organization. We've found that person in Pam, who lives and breathes customer experience, and will deliver elevated experiences our customers have come to expect. We are so excited that Pam has joined our team and I look forward to collaborating with her in this next stage of growth," says Joe Fuca, CEO of Reputation.

A seasoned leader in the SaaS space, Dodrill joins Reputation with more than 25 years of experience focused on improving the customer journey. She has led high performing teams from startup to public entities at organizations such as Zapier, ServiceMax, Skilljar and Salesforce.

"I am thrilled to join Reputation as its new Chief Customer Officer. Overseeing the customer journey for an organization that exists to help other brands improve their customer experience is an incredible opportunity. I look forward to collaborating with the global team in creating a more customer-obsessed roadmap as Reputation continues to grow and innovate," says Dodrill.

Brad Null will return to Reputation to help shape the vision and direction of the AI-driven platform solutions. A prominent thought leader in the space, Null is the inventor and creator of Reputation Score, Reputation's proprietary metric that uses artificial intelligence to take a snapshot of everything people say about a brand's specific locations. He also holds more than 20 data and AI-related patents and patent applications, most of these on behalf of Reputation.

"I speak on behalf of our entire organization when I say that we are thrilled to welcome Brad back to turbo charge our AI initiatives. He has made remarkable contributions to the organization, and we are delighted to have him return for this next stage of innovation. We look forward to seeing more of his ideas come to life in the Reputation platform," says Jason Grier, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Product at Reputation.

"I am honored to play a role in shaping Reputation's future vision for artificial intelligence," says Null. "AI is not just a passing trend - it is already an integral part of our lives, and will continue to change the way we interact with the world around us, especially within the customer experience. I look forward to collaborating with some of the most customer-obsessed minds in the business to create solutions for brands that want to deliver better experiences."

About Reputation

Reputation is the only platform that manages consumer feedback from acquisition to loyalty. Functioning as a business' eyes and ears in the spaces where customers talk, post, review, and recommend, Reputation analyzes vast amounts of public and private feedback data to uncover predictive insights for companies to act on and improve the customer experience. Backed by Marlin Equity Partners, Bessemer Ventures, and Kleiner Perkins, Reputation turns consumer feedback into fuel to grow businesses around the world.

