Reputation Reboot: 2026 AI Edition

Shannon Wilkinson's Landmark Online Reputation Management Guide Returns—Fully Updated for the Age of AI

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reputation Communications founder Shannon M. Wilkinson has released the 2026 AI Edition of her widely read guide, Reputation Reboot: Online Reputation Management in an AI World. Updated to address the seismic shifts that artificial intelligence has brought to search, content, and personal branding, the guide offers authoritative, practical guidance for every business leader, rising star, and VIP navigating their online presence today.

Reputation Reboot: Online Reputation Management in an AI World, by Reputation Communications CEO Shannon Wilkinson Shannon M. Wilkinson, Expert Defamation Witness and Reputation Communications CEO

The landscape of online reputation management has fundamentally changed," said Wilkinson. "AI platforms like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Microsoft Copilot now sit alongside Google as primary sources of information about people and organizations. If you are not actively shaping what those systems surface, someone—or something—else will do it for you."

What's New in the 2026 AI Edition

Building on the guide's proven foundation, the 2026 edition adds critical new sections and analysis, including:

How AI platforms learn—and how their training data shapes what the world discovers about you

The "AI Vacuum Problem": why a thin digital footprint invites AI hallucinations and "Frankenpeople" misrepresentations

Why AI overviews now appear at the top of nearly half of all Google search results—and what that means for traditional SEO

The shift from keyword optimization to semantic alignment in content strategy

Lessons from orchestrated reputation attacks, including the Blake Lively case study

New tools for privacy protection, personal data removal, and crisis monitoring

Updated guidance on LinkedIn, Wikipedia, podcasts, Substack, and video as ORM tools

The guide also provides a candid warning to executives and boards: reputational risk has surpassed cybersecurity and regulatory concerns as the largest nonfinancial worry for directors. AI compounds that risk exponentially—but also offers new opportunities for those willing to act proactively.

"Reputation Reboot is not a step-by-step "how-to" guide, but a big-picture look at how online reputation management works in the AI age when you are in a position to attract significant content online…not all of it necessarily credible, accurate or positive," said Ms. Wilkinson.

Reputation Reboot can be downloaded here.

About Shannon M. Wilkinson

Shannon M. Wilkinson is a nationally recognized expert in online reputation management and founder of Reputation Communications, established in 2009. Her firm has advised attorneys and law firms, Forbes 400 philanthropists, Fortune 500 executives, investment and FinTech firms, and Silicon Valley founders. A former commentator for The Wall Street Journal's "Crisis of the Week" column, Wilkinson is also the chief blogger at You(Online): The Magazine; a speaker at legal and security conferences nationwide; and an expert defamation witness in litigation cases.

About Reputation Communications

Reputation Communications provides online reputation management services to CEOs, industry leaders, rising VIPs, and their organizations. The firm specializes in high-net-worth, high-visibility clients across law, finance, tech, entertainment, and philanthropy. Learn more at reputation-communications.com.

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Media Contact:

Shannon M. Wilkinson

Reputation Communications

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SOURCE Reputation Communications