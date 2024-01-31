ReputationDefender Releases Total Radius to Help Protect People From Physical and Online Threats

News provided by

Gen Digital Inc.

31 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Total Radius is an all-in-one, AI-powered platform for reputation monitoring and privacy protection that helps resolve existing threats and prevent emerging ones

TEMPE, Ariz., and PRAGUE, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ReputationDefender, a leading digital privacy and online reputation brand of Gen™ (NASDAQ: GEN), has launched Total Radius, a first-to-market, AI-powered protection service to help public-facing individuals control their online presence and reduce the likelihood of physical safety threats arising from the availability of online data.

Business leaders, professionals and other individuals in the public spotlight are subject to increasing levels of visibility in the digital world, making them ideal targets for cyberattacks. From disinformation campaigns to online harassment to publicly exposed personal or sensitive information, public-facing people and their families face more privacy, safety and reputation challenges today. A survey from 2020 found that 84% of C-level executives had been targeted by at least one cyberattack, with phishing attacks being the most common.

"Today's executives, professionals and other public-facing people need to make tough decisions in the real world that are often magnified and scrutinized in the online world," said Ondrej Vlcek, President at Gen. "This can lead to both physical and digital threats targeting them, and the people close to them, including family members. Total Radius helps protect people by finding threats and removing them with the click of a button, so they can confidently engage online while keeping their reputation, privacy and physical safety protected."  

Total Radius utilizes ReputationDefender's proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), which has been trained on first-party data collected by ReputationDefender during the course of its 15 years of industry-leading experience. This helps to accurately and quickly classify the sentiment of threats, giving people a reliable, real-time pulse for the impact of conversations online. Total Radius has an intuitive dashboard that can be set up in minutes and used to monitor, manage and report on privacy and reputation threats. Additionally, the service offers ReputationDefender's award-winning white-glove service with specialized Digital Safety Advisors who are available to answer questions, provide guidance and carry out personalized remediation activities on the behalf of the individual.

Other key features of Total Radius include:

  • Reputation Monitoring: Scans for mentions of the individual across search engines and social media channels (X, Facebook, and others).
  • Privacy Management: Discovers and removes personally identifiable information (PII) across data brokers, the dark web, court case sites and real estate sites.
  • Digital Threat Intelligence: Identifies and remediates online threats like account impersonation, account takeovers, doxing, malicious links and physical threats against the individual and their family.
  • Alerts: Provides real-time alerts and notifications to individuals and security teams related to reputation, privacy and digital threats.

Total Radius is now available in the US and Canada. To learn more, please visit https://www.reputationdefender.com/executive-protection.  

About ReputationDefender

ReputationDefender is a pioneer in online reputation management and part of Gen™ (NASDAQ: GEN), a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom with a family of trusted consumer brands. ReputationDefender empowers people and businesses to control the spread of their personal information and the way they are portrayed to others online. Learn more at ReputationDefender.com.

Mike Healey 

Catherine Lockwood

Gen

[email protected] 

Edelman for Gen

[email protected]  

SOURCE Gen Digital Inc.

Also from this source

Norton Partners with Award-Winning Creator Dan Levy to Bring Real-Time Scam Detection App, Norton Genie, to the Masses

Norton Partners with Award-Winning Creator Dan Levy to Bring Real-Time Scam Detection App, Norton Genie, to the Masses

Norton Genie, the world's leading scam detection app by Norton, a leader in Cyber Safety and part of Gen™ (NASDAQ: GEN), is now available to the...
Gen to Announce Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Results on February 1, 2024

Gen to Announce Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Results on February 1, 2024

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN) today announced that its fiscal 2024 third quarter financial results will be released Thursday, February 1, 2024,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.