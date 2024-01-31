ReputationDefender Releases Total Radius to Help Protect People From Physical and Online Threats

Total Radius is an all-in-one, AI-powered platform for reputation monitoring and privacy protection that helps resolve existing threats and prevent emerging ones

TEMPE, Ariz., and PRAGUE, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ReputationDefender, a leading digital privacy and online reputation brand of Gen™ (NASDAQ: GEN), has launched Total Radius, a first-to-market, AI-powered protection service to help public-facing individuals control their online presence and reduce the likelihood of physical safety threats arising from the availability of online data.

Business leaders, professionals and other individuals in the public spotlight are subject to increasing levels of visibility in the digital world, making them ideal targets for cyberattacks. From disinformation campaigns to online harassment to publicly exposed personal or sensitive information, public-facing people and their families face more privacy, safety and reputation challenges today. A survey from 2020 found that 84% of C-level executives had been targeted by at least one cyberattack, with phishing attacks being the most common.

"Today's executives, professionals and other public-facing people need to make tough decisions in the real world that are often magnified and scrutinized in the online world," said Ondrej Vlcek, President at Gen. "This can lead to both physical and digital threats targeting them, and the people close to them, including family members. Total Radius helps protect people by finding threats and removing them with the click of a button, so they can confidently engage online while keeping their reputation, privacy and physical safety protected."

Total Radius utilizes ReputationDefender's proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), which has been trained on first-party data collected by ReputationDefender during the course of its 15 years of industry-leading experience. This helps to accurately and quickly classify the sentiment of threats, giving people a reliable, real-time pulse for the impact of conversations online. Total Radius has an intuitive dashboard that can be set up in minutes and used to monitor, manage and report on privacy and reputation threats. Additionally, the service offers ReputationDefender's award-winning white-glove service with specialized Digital Safety Advisors who are available to answer questions, provide guidance and carry out personalized remediation activities on the behalf of the individual.

Other key features of Total Radius include:

Reputation Monitoring: Scans for mentions of the individual across search engines and social media channels (X, Facebook, and others).

Scans for mentions of the individual across search engines and social media channels (X, Facebook, and others). Privacy Management: Discovers and removes personally identifiable information (PII) across data brokers, the dark web, court case sites and real estate sites.

Discovers and removes personally identifiable information (PII) across data brokers, the dark web, court case sites and real estate sites. Digital Threat Intelligence: Identifies and remediates online threats like account impersonation, account takeovers, doxing, malicious links and physical threats against the individual and their family.

Identifies and remediates online threats like account impersonation, account takeovers, doxing, malicious links and physical threats against the individual and their family. Alerts: Provides real-time alerts and notifications to individuals and security teams related to reputation, privacy and digital threats.

Total Radius is now available in the US and Canada. To learn more, please visit https://www.reputationdefender.com/executive-protection.

About ReputationDefender

ReputationDefender is a pioneer in online reputation management and part of Gen™ (NASDAQ: GEN), a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom with a family of trusted consumer brands. ReputationDefender empowers people and businesses to control the spread of their personal information and the way they are portrayed to others online. Learn more at ReputationDefender.com.

