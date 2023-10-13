Request Finance Hits $400M Milestone in Crypto Payments, Unveils the Ultimate Guide to Crypto Treasury Management

News provided by

Request Finance

13 Oct, 2023, 02:00 ET

SINGAPORE, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Request Finance, the leading enterprise crypto payments app, has achieved a remarkable milestone, processing over $400 million in crypto invoices, payroll, and expenses since launching in 2021.

It has helped over 2,000 Web3 teams, such as The Sandbox, NEAR, and The Graph to automate and simplify enterprise payments, financial reporting, and compliance for companies using crypto.

Continue Reading

Following the overwhelming success of last year's Ultimate Web3 CFO Guide, which saw over a thousand downloads, Request Finance is excited to announce the second edition of this invaluable resource.

This year, the guide comes with a special focus on managing crypto treasuries, especially crucial in the current bear market.

Complexities of crypto treasury management

In traditional finance, treasury management is a well-understood concept, but its application in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector remains a complex challenge.

This guide serves as a one-stop-shop for organizations—be it DAOs, Foundations, or dApp builders—to navigate the intricacies of crypto treasury management effectively.

Christophe Lassuyt, CEO and Co-Founder of Request Finance, adds, "To combat inflationary pressures, we highlight opportunities in increasingly popular asset classes like liquid staking, structured products, and tokenized 'real-world' assets like US treasury bills and private credit."

"Ultimate Guide to Crypto Treasury Management" Launched

Crafted in collaboration with nearly 700 Web3 finance and operation leaders from the Web3 CFO Club, the guide offers practical frameworks applicable to teams of all sizes and financial expertise levels. It covers:

  • Liquidity management - Budgeting & forecasting, crypto payments
  • Funding management - Fundraising, trading, hedging, and portfolio management
  • Risk management - Identifying risks facing crypto treasuries and strategies to mitigate them
  • Crypto treasury management systems - Benefits and functions

Greg Mocnik, Finance Manager at dYdX Foundation, said, "Enjoyed reading through the new Web3 CFO Guide. Well thought, comprehensive, piece of resource and reading for any finance professional bringing theory and practice together at a level and in a language that easy to understand."

The guide is packed with actionable tools, case studies, and frameworks designed for busy professionals. It contains practical resources to help founders, operations and finance leads, or anyone responsible for FinOps, manage their crypto treasury amidst the bear market.

Get a free copy of your Crypto Treasury Management Guide here.

SOURCE Request Finance

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.