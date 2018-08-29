Request for Qualifications Rating Certification Body (RCB) for LRA Members

News provided by

Leading Raters of America, Inc. (LRA)

13:04 ET

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The following memo is being issued by Leading Raters of America, Inc. (LRA):

TO:

Organizations interested in providing energy rating certification services

FROM:

Leading Raters of America, Inc. (LRA)

DATE:

August 29, 2018

PROJECT:

RCB for LRA

The Leading Raters of America have prepared and released a formal Request for Qualifications for parties interested in becoming a Rating Certification Body for LRA member companies. Successful applicants will have the opportunity to provide these services to the LRA members who seek to provide world-class energy rating services to their residential new construction clients.

The complete RFQ can be found and downloaded here:

https://img1.wsimg.com/blobby/go/4f9633af-8539-47eb-8ce0-d0e0ecd14efb/downloads/1cm38feej_545280.pdf

Your Statement of Qualifications should be emailed to the following email address: apply@leadingratersofamerica.com to be received no later than 5:00 PM PT on October 10, 2018.

Sincerely,

Matthew Cooper

President

Enclosure

CONTACT: Matthew Cooper, 703-934-2777

SOURCE Leading Raters of America, Inc. (LRA)

Also from this source

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Request for Qualifications Rating Certification Body (RCB) for LRA Members

News provided by

Leading Raters of America, Inc. (LRA)

13:04 ET