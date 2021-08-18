Requis Supply Chain Platform Acquires Pipebroker.com

HOUSTON, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Requis is proud to announce its acquisition of oil and gas surplus market giant Pipebroker.com.

Founded in 2018 by CEO Derric Lerma, Pipebroker.com is a leader in aftermarket tubular products used in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide.

The acquisition will expand Requis' reach into these markets via Pipebroker.com's impressive customer portfolio and Lerma's business network.

Derric Lerma has moved hundreds of millions of dollars of pipe during his 20+ year career. An engineer with respected credentials in Texas throughout the USA, Lerma will become responsible for surplus market business development in the Americas.

Pipebroker.com's enterprise customers will gain the ability to digitalize and centralize their current business operations via the Requis platform.

Requis CEO Richard Martin said, "We are very excited to bring Derric Lerma and his clients into the Requis ecosystem. This is the first of several upcoming acquisitions we have planned as the currently fragmented market consolidates, so stay tuned."

Lerma foresees a thriving surplus market as the energy industry continues its recovery from COVID-19 and other challenges. He commented, "The global surplus pipe market is at an all-time high, approximately $2.4T per year and growing."

"Infrastructure is developing worldwide at an increasing rate. Requis is well positioned to onboard Pipe Broker so we can get the right assets to the right people globally," he said.

Nick Abueita, Requis' Director of Marketplace, said, "Derric has some excellent strengths that I'm looking forward to integrating into our team. The Marketplace team have been exceeding our revenue goals and with Derric on board I think we'll be able to knock it out of the park next fiscal year."

About Requis

Requis is a next generation supply chain and technology company that is driving the digital transformation of global enterprise supply chains.

A true supply chain and commerce platform, Requis empowers enterprises to buy, manage, and sell assets using intuitive, modern, and simplified supply chain workflows and interfaces.

The Requis platform's four pillars—Procurement, Marketplace, Directory, and Asset Management—all work together seamlessly. Enterprises can finally manage all aspects of their supply chain through one platform.

Supply chains have operated in the background for decades, running on disconnected systems and spreadsheets, and there has been a lack of emphasis on modernizing the most important part of any enterprise. But as of 2020 the Decade of Supply Chain has arrived, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only accelerated the need to digitalize supply chains around the world and across all industries.

Through the development of its supply chain platform and publishing thought leadership content via blog, podcasts, and a variety of other media channels, Requis hopes to catalyze the transformation of the supply chain into its next evolutionary state, the "value network".

