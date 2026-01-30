RES Wins National Award for Historic River Restoration

Environmental Business Journal Recognizes Large-Scale Klamath River Restoration Project

BELLAIRE, Texas, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental Business Journal (EBJ), a strategic business intelligence provider to the environmental industry, has honored Resource Environmental Solutions (RES) with a Project Merit Award for its work on the Klamath River Renewal Project, the largest dam removal and river restoration effort in American history.

Before and after photos show the restoration at the former site of the Copco Reservoir at Beaver Creek following dam removal done as part of the Klamath River Renewal Project. The photo on the left was taken in February 2024; the one on the right in May 2024. Courtesy: Resource Environmental Solutions (RES)

Dam removal began in 2023 and was completed over a 16-month period. The project, aimed primarily at saving the river's chinook salmon from extinction, has reopened more than 400 stream-miles of historical salmon, steelhead and lamprey habitat that had been blocked for more than a century. RES serves as the ecological restoration provider across 37 miles of river. This work includes replanting 2,200 acres of formerly inundated reservoir footprints using more than 20 billion native seeds representing 100 plant species. Working closely with tribes who have depended on the Klamath River since time immemorial, RES last year intensively restored four priority tributary channels that were buried for decades beneath seasonally toxic reservoirs.

Ecological recovery is already underway alongside ongoing restoration and monitoring. Just two weeks after dam removal was completed, chinook salmon were observed in Oregon's Spencer Creek, marking the first documented salmon sighting in Oregon's Klamath waters in more than 100 years.

Restoration has been grounded in years of collaboration with tribal partners, including basin-sourced native seed collection by tribal crews hired by RES. Real-time water quality monitoring is occurring across 236 miles of river, setting a new benchmark for large-scale river restoration, habitat reconnection and collaborative environmental recovery.

EBJ will present the award at its annual Environmental Industry Summit on April 1 to 3, 2026, in San Diego.

About RES (res.us)

As the nation's largest dedicated nature-based solutions company, RES (Resource Environmental Solutions) is restoring a resilient Earth for a modern world, project by project. RES creates durable, resilient, natural infrastructure for communities through solutions for environmental mitigation, stormwater and water quality, and climate and flooding resilience.

About EBJ

Environmental Business Journal has been published since 1988 by Environmental Business International Inc., an independent research and publishing company focused on the environmental and climate change industries.

Environmental Business Journal® provides strategic market intelligence to executives and investors in 13 business segments of the environmental industry including environmental consulting & engineering, remediation & industrial services, water & wastewater equipment, air quality & pollution control equipment, hazardous waste management, resource recovery, solid waste management, water/wastewater infrastructure, renewable energy and environmental instrumentation & information systems.

