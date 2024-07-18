RESA Power Adds Power Transformer Insulation Fluid Diagnostic & Analysis Capabilities in Canada with the Acquisition of THE Chem Lab Ltd.

HOUSTON, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RESA Power, LLC (the "Company" or "RESA"), a market leader in power systems electrical testing, transformer services, and life extension solutions for power distribution equipment, has announced the acquisition of THE Chem Lab Ltd. ("Chem Lab").

Chem Lab has provided power transformer fluid diagnostic and Analysis services for Canadian customers since 2008 and operates from a best-in-class, state-of-the-art laboratory in Calgary, Alberta.

THE Chem Lab has joined RESA Power

With the acquisition of Chem Lab, RESA Power adds a very well-equipped high-voltage electrical equipment insulation fluid testing capability that meets the needs of its customers' power transformer predictive and preventative maintenance programs.

Mark Angus, RESA Power's Chief Growth Officer, commented on the acquisition, "We are delighted to welcome Martin and THE Chem Lab team to RESA Power. This mirrors a vital resource we already offer in the USA, and it represents a new, highly specialized capability for our transformer service offering in Canada. Coupled with the recent acquisition of AVATT, this will enable us to provide our customers across Canada with the full suite of transformer services needed to help maintain the integrity and safety of their power transformers and high voltage equipment."

Mitchell Ray, co-owner and President of THE Chem Lab, added, "RESA Power shares our passion and commitment to providing customers with the ability to enhance the integrity of their power transformer predictive and preventative maintenance programs. This laboratory is equipped with state-of-the-art diagnostic capabilities that can quickly process test data and identify issues so decisive action can be taken to prevent avoidable costly equipment failure."

RESA Power is proud to extend immediate participation in the Employee Ownership Plan (EOP) to all newly acquired employees who join through acquisition and have completed or will soon reach a year of service with their newly acquired company in the current year. This exclusive perk showcases RESA Power's gratitude towards its workforce and aligns with the company's collaborative "One RESA" approach. By giving employees a share in the company's achievements, RESA Power cultivates a culture of collective ownership, empowering individuals to drive long-term growth and success.

RESA Power eagerly anticipates the possibilities arising from this acquisition and remains dedicated to delivering outstanding service to customers throughout Canada and across the U.S.

About RESA Power

RESA Power, a portfolio company of Investcorp, a global alternative investment firm, is a market leader in power systems services and life extension solutions for power distribution equipment used in mission-critical environments. With locations across the United States and Canada, RESA Power is uniquely capable of ensuring its customers' critical power systems are safe, reliable, and operating at peak efficiency. The technicians and engineers at RESA Power are experts in testing and servicing transformers, relays, breakers, and other key components of power distribution and control systems. RESA Power also provides quick turn-around custom manufactured or retrofit switchgear and breaker solutions and maintains an extensive inventory of obsolete and hard-to-find components. For more information about how to join the RESA Power group, visit www.resapower.com or follow @RESAPower on LinkedIn.

